An ultra-modern house in Kwazulu Natal that embraces nature

Modern architecture is not only mind-blowing and stunning but a true “force” to reckon with. Compared to previous years, more and more homeowners are looking to modern architecture to fulfill the needs of their home.
Before even getting the planning underway, the best thing is to have a better idea of what your house could look like. What better way to get the visual imagery and ideas crafted than by the skilled guide of professional architects in Johannesburg.
Established in 1996, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS are one of Johannesburg’s leading teams of specialists in architecture. The team works with commercial and residential properties. Some of their specialties include architecture and interior design, new designs (working everything from scratch to finish), as well as alterations and additions.
What makes them successful is that they thrive on quality inspired by the latest trends both locally and internationally. In this way, they can meet every need of their clients in various property markets.
One of their popular niches in design is that of modern and contemporary. In this ideabook we will check out their vision for a Kwazulu Natal home based on cantilever design.
This is an overview of how the architects were able to expand and give these property layers of depth. The levels provide good use of the space on the premises yet maintaining the luxury and modern diversity of this home.
A fire pit is just what you need to cosy up on those chilly cold winter days. This is a large fire pit that provides enough space for guests visiting. You can also see from this picture the frontal view of this luxury modern home.
If you’re going all out on modern property designs then you must cater to your vehicles. Maybe you’re a collector and have some great looking cars that you need to showcase on your property, why not do so at your home.
A modern garage or car parking spaces are just what you need. See how beautifully these architects in Johannesburg do the job.
When it comes to modern architecture, it’s easy to assume that it’s all about high tech without concern for the environment. The tech part is correct, but when it comes to the environment, modern architecture as seen here embraces the environment.
Many modern properties are self-sustaining and extremely environmentally friendly. Everything from the materials to being able to recycle waste, water, and use solar energy, ultra-modern homes are fit for it.
The beautiful modern home is perfected when it makes adequate use of double volume. This property may not have several people residing here but every living space is huge. Entertaining in this home is a lavish affair with serious glamour.
As we’ve mentioned before, modern properties are built smartly. Innovative engineering combined with modern technology helps many homeowners to enjoy their properties to the full.
