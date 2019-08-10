An ultra-modern house in Kwazulu Natal that embraces nature

Modern architecture is not only mind-blowing and stunning but a true “force” to reckon with. Compared to previous years, more and more homeowners are looking to modern architecture to fulfill the needs of their home.

Before even getting the planning underway, the best thing is to have a better idea of what your house could look like. What better way to get the visual imagery and ideas crafted than by the skilled guide of professional architects in Johannesburg.

Established in 1996, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS are one of Johannesburg’s leading teams of specialists in architecture. The team works with commercial and residential properties. Some of their specialties include architecture and interior design, new designs (working everything from scratch to finish), as well as alterations and additions.

What makes them successful is that they thrive on quality inspired by the latest trends both locally and internationally. In this way, they can meet every need of their clients in various property markets.

Their work includes but is not limited to:

Cluster properties

Game lodges

Hotels

Luxury residential properties

Offices

Shopping malls and centres





One of their popular niches in design is that of modern and contemporary. In this ideabook we will check out their vision for a Kwazulu Natal home based on cantilever design.