The House with an Obscure Shape

So your ground is narrow, but you would still like a stylish house… so what do you do? How about building a home in the shape of a triangle? This is a great way to maximise the use of space available to you, while also creating a unique and stylish home.

This fantastic residence located in Tokyo, Japan that we visit today has all the elements of trendy modern living, from perfectly placed windows to minimalist decor. This designer home by the excellent team of architects at A-SA will definitely not disappoint when it comes to style and creativity!