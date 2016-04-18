Boosting Your Living Room On A Budget

Question: do you want to spruce up your living room with some delicious colours and interesting décor, but are a bit restricted by your budget? If your answer is “yes”, then you have come to the right place!
It’s a little-known fact that a good redecoration doesn’t have to involve huge spending. Think of your home’s décor as the clothes in your closet – every now and again you acquire a new piece, whether it’s a necklace, a jacket, or just some socks. You don’t throw out your entire clothing collection and start from scratch, do you?
That is the same way you should approach your home’s décor – a new lamp here, a fresh scatter cushion there. Small bits and pieces of styles and colour are sure to make a striking statement.
Let’s see some clever tips that are sure to help you boost your living room’s style that won’t cost a fortune.
The amount of space that your living room takes up is a vital factor, as it will determine the type and amount of embellishments you will work with. But don’t think that you need to fill up every spare inch of wall and floor surface! Although a big room allows you more potential, it does not mean that you must opt for the cluttered look.
See our first image, courtesy of Cristina Velani. Although a decidedly small space, all the necessary elements have been included without producing an untidy effect – and it still looks super stylish.
homify hint: Wait to find what both you and your budget will really love. While you shop, ask if items will be discounted any time soon. Store and department managers are usually the best sources for this insider info. Who knows? They may even offer you the discounted price before it goes into effect.
It is true that repurposing your old design elements won’t be as exciting as waiting for all new pieces to arrive from the store. But, with a little bit of elbow grease and free time, it’s possible to totally transform the look of your interior design. Plus, it will allow you to save money for must-have purchases later on.
Look around your living room and think of outside-the-box ways to repurpose items that you’re currently using. Do you really need a new couch, or will a new throw over your current one do the trick? Can you freshen up the space’s ambience by adding one or two table/floor lamps instead of changing the entire room?
As you begin to get a feel for what you can repurpose, do your research. Chances are that you’ll be able to find DIY guides for most of the projects, especially here on homify. And if possible, ask a handy friend or family member to provide guidance.
Shelves are much more than mere storage space – imagine living room shelves as display spaces for your favourite books, photographs, and family heirlooms. That means that you can have some fun with them. And a cleverly arranged shelf can be just as pretty as a window with a view.
Add a classic shelf area / bookcase to your living room that won’t break the bank, and add your décor to it. A simple arrangement of elements has the order and stateliness of a library. But to break the monotonous arranging of books, style that bookcase with unexpected items, like an eye-catching antique or a porcelain statue.
This is most definitely a more cost-effective way of zhushing up a living room than, for example, replacing your couches or building a fireplace!
Your living room walls are so much more than mere barriers between rooms – they are blank canvases just waiting for your artistic mind to add some creative touches.
But the beauty of your walls is luckily not determined by your bank account, so there’s no need to hang up a Monet or Van Gogh to ensure a striking space. Our example by Home Staging Factory above opted to have a piece of wallpaper fitted onto only a select portion of the wall, making for one strong focal point.
Decorating all the walls with that busy pattern would surely have been a bit much (visual- and money-wise), but having those charming visuals adorn only a portion of the wall results in a winning, money-saving option!
It’s time to let you in on one of interior design’s biggest secrets: colour is cheap. In contrast to other interior design elements, adding a fresh coat of paint is very pocket-friendly.
But your walls aren’t the only place where you can adorn your living room with some fresh new colour. Accessories such as scatter cushions, books, candles and vases cost even less. So, infuse a high-end look into your space by adding some bright bursts of colour.
homify hint: Before you commit to splashing that colour paint onto your wall, be sure it’s what you love. Pick up a few free palettes from your local home improvement store. Once you’ve narrowed it down to a few choices, you can pick up samples of each. Paint small squares of each sample colour on each wall of your living room to see which one you prefer. Then check on the samples over the course of a few days to see how the colours react to varying amounts of daylight.
Few things inject as much style into a room as flowers. From a beautiful bouquet of colours and scents to a single solitary daisy in a vase, having florals in a room is always a winning touch.
Believe it or not, some of the most beautiful arrangements out there are simply pared-down versions of supermarket bouquets. In order to enhance a basic supermarket bouquet into something more designer-grade, remove fillers such as baby's breath (Gypsophila paniculata), and consider cutting down each flower's length dramatically. This will result in turning an uninspiring bouquet into a neat arrangement.
homify hint: Fresh flowers are an occasional treat for many of us, so make sure you display them with flair. Bunch stems together with ribbons and lace and opt for a simple but interesting touch to your room.
