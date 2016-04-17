​Colour Choices For The Tiny Kitchen

We know that nobody likes the thought of being told what they may and may not do in the privacy and comfort of their own home. As long as your space makes you happy and is practical, who cares, right?

We most definitely agree, which is why we our hints at interior design and furnishing tips are only meant as guidelines – like our suggestions today for kitchen colours.

Whether you like your culinary work zone to be a fun-coloured one or a more toned down, neutral-hued space, we say if it makes you happy (and doesn’t impact on your ability to conjure up the occasional meal for you and your family), then go for it!

But should your mind clamp shut at the sight of paint colours, causing an overload of information that makes it difficult for you to determine which shade would suit your modest little kitchen best, may we make the following suggestions?