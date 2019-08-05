11 Modern home upgrades that are cheaper than you think

As we are human beings craving change and perfection, it’s perfectly normal to always be on the lookout for ways to improve our living spaces, whether that be a simple one-bedroom flat or a gigantic three-storey home. How many times do we fantasise about having friends over while flaunting our spacious open-plan kitchen? Or hosting a get-together on an updated terrace complete with shaded pergola and/or swimming pergola? Or indulging in some luxurious “me time” in an elegant bathroom and bedroom?

No wonder interior designers and decorators have their hands full trying to please everyone!

But when it comes to upgrading our homes, especially DIY home improvement ideas, cost is undoubtedly the no.1 issue for most of us. But if you think that you can’t accomplish an eye-catching home makeover for only a few hundred rands, think again! The secret is to approach it one room at a time, then opt for budget-friendly tips and tricks to add some interior beauty.

Which is where these 11 examples of modern home upgrades come in, none of which work out to more than R500 (depending, obviously, on where you shop and which fittings and finishes you choose).

So, without further ado, let’s explore these 11 ideas to transforming your home into a sleek living space one area at a time…