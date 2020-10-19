Adding a house extension: The rules, costs, and ideas

A house extension doesn’t just mean adding an additional room on the side of the main structure. For example, you can also go up and create or add to the second storey.

Of course this would mean you’ll require the appropriate building plans of both your existing home and your planned extension (whether you live in the city of Cape Town, Pretoria, or anywhere else in South Africa).

If your house’s roof is sufficient, you might even be able to convert it into an attic room, something which is not that common in South Africa. Or else you could add a separate free-standing structure (i.e. a garden cottage) that links to your main house.

Remember that just because your local authority isn’t bothered by style or design (if you live in a free-standing home in an open neighbourhood as opposed to a security complex), this is still an essential element to ensure your extension looks good. The materials of your extension need to match or complement your existing house’s (such as brick, concrete, wood, etc.). And if it’s plastered and painted, matching the paint colour is advised.