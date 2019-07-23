An energy efficient container home in Johannesburg

A4AC Architects is a first-rate architectural firm located in Johannesburg. It might be a young company, but when it comes to experience and portfolio pieces, the firm definitely knows what it’s talking about. After all, it deserves credit for creating one of the most talked-about modern residential structures in Gauteng: an off-the-grid container home in Northcliff. This is definitely an eye-catching design that challenges the conventional notions of what a house should be in our day and age. But before we discover said house, a bit more on the professionals in charge…

A4AC Architects offers a wealth of services for clients, from architectural plans and interior designs to construction documentation and management services. One look at its growing portfolio will showcase numerous residential, commercial and community projects. A4AC Architects is also known for specialising in alternative construction methods such as container construction and light-weight steel framing.

Let’s discover this out-of-the-box, lightweight, and energy-efficient home!