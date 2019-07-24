Your browser is out-of-date.

A luxury South African home in Hyde Park

Nancy Amon _ homify
Hyde Park Luxury residence, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
“There’s no place like home… .” That’s true in every way, but to build your perfect home, you’ll need a professional that is experienced and knows best. At homify, you can find excellent architects in Johannesburg to help you design your property.

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS takes pride in helping homeowners design the house of their dreams. Not only do they work in private industries but also in the commercial industry. The company thrives off creating unique signature designs that are energy-efficient and sustainable. Their services include but are not limited to additions and alterations, new design, architect and interior designs.

Hyde Park is one of Johannesburg’s most stylish and much sought after residential areas. It is known for its wealth, sophistication, and status. We’re about to explore the design and build process for this Hyde Park luxury residence right here in this next ideabook.

Be inspired by an ultra-modern home that bears the making of ultimate engineering!

The cost: R40M  

A grand entrance and driveway oozing glorious charm

Hyde Park Luxury residence, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Hyde Park Luxury residence

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

This driveway is fit for exotic sports cars and a crowd who knows their high-end designs from knock offs. Picture a glamorous red carpet event fit for royalty.   

A taste of the artistic inspiration that emanates on the inside

Hyde Park Luxury residence, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Hyde Park Luxury residence

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Having a look at this sculptured work of art greeting all the visitors arriving at the property is only but a taste of what artistic charms lay on the inside. This home probably features some amazing artwork by world-renowned local and international artists.

Pillars at the entrance supporting the structure above

Hyde Park Luxury residence, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Hyde Park Luxury residence

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

In this picture we see the neatly finished pillars that support the rest of the structure on top.   

Outdoor entertainment bliss

Hyde Park Luxury residence, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Hyde Park Luxury residence

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

The skilled architects in Johannesburg created a most beautiful entertainment area stretching across this lovely patio seen here. It also receives shelter thanks to the modern overhang innovation.  

Additional outdoor spaces

Hyde Park Luxury residence, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Hyde Park Luxury residence

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

This large home affords the residents options for multiple outdoor entertainment areas to switch things up a bit. It boasts a beautiful garden and a spacious outdoor dining area that accommodates several guests.   

A zen-like indoor pool

Hyde Park Luxury residence, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Pool
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Hyde Park Luxury residence

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Indoor pools are great especially heated ones. Why stop your swimming routine just because it’s winter? This indoor pool is a clever addition to the home and something about this whole area including the plants and neutrals give it a feeling of “zen” and tranquillity.   

Living with nature

Hyde Park Luxury residence, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Pool
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Hyde Park Luxury residence

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

These Bedfordview architects are inspired by sustainable solutions. These green plants are a nice way to invite the constant recycling of fresh air and O2.   

More light with glass

Hyde Park Luxury residence, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern Garden
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Hyde Park Luxury residence

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

The smart way to get the most of natural lighting is to design a property that features sufficient glass windows and doors. The glass will help invite natural light and give each space in the house a vibrant lively feel to it.   

Winding stairs to accommodate this grand foyer

Hyde Park Luxury residence, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Stairs
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Hyde Park Luxury residence

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

These ultra modern winding stairs exudes minimalist traits but is still at the forefront of modern designs. It’s an eye-catching addition to this abode.   

Minimal yet stunning kitchen

Hyde Park Luxury residence, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Hyde Park Luxury residence

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS


Abundant family dining in elegance

Hyde Park Luxury residence, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern dining room
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Hyde Park Luxury residence

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS


More elaborate dining and conference space

Hyde Park Luxury residence, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Hyde Park Luxury residence

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS


Spacious and elegant living room

Hyde Park Luxury residence, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern living room
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Hyde Park Luxury residence

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS


So much more to offer than simply a master bedroom

Hyde Park Luxury residence, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Hyde Park Luxury residence

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

This is the master bedroom but it also features a lounge-like section making it so much more than just a bedroom.


Deluxe his and hers bathroom

Hyde Park Luxury residence, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Hyde Park Luxury residence

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

This his and hers bathroom is simply gorgeous.


Are you feeling inspired to go ultra modern with your home?

