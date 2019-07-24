A luxury South African home in Hyde Park

“There’s no place like home… .” That’s true in every way, but to build your perfect home, you’ll need a professional that is experienced and knows best. At homify, you can find excellent architects in Johannesburg to help you design your property.

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS takes pride in helping homeowners design the house of their dreams. Not only do they work in private industries but also in the commercial industry. The company thrives off creating unique signature designs that are energy-efficient and sustainable. Their services include but are not limited to additions and alterations, new design, architect and interior designs.

Hyde Park is one of Johannesburg’s most stylish and much sought after residential areas. It is known for its wealth, sophistication, and status. We’re about to explore the design and build process for this Hyde Park luxury residence right here in this next ideabook.

Be inspired by an ultra-modern home that bears the making of ultimate engineering!

The cost: R40M