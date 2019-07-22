Black done right: The dark design trend by Johannesburg designers

They say good black don’t crack – and since we work with some of the most seasoned specialists in the design industry, we tend to agree! Try and think of any other colour that flaunts a similar strong “here I am” attitude like black does.

What makes black even more enticing is the fact that it can literally be used with any other colour in the rainbow for some smashing colour blocking, or even a monochrome colour palette once black and white meet up. And then we don’t even mention the thousands upon thousands of black / grey hues that all belong in the ‘black’ family, each one with its own special style power. And name. Ever heard of ebony? How about crow? Charcoal, onyx, pebble… the list goes on!

Today we catch up with one of South Africa’s leading interior design firms to see how it manages to incorporate black (sometimes a little, sometimes a lot) into many of its projects. Deborah Garth Interior Design International is located in Johannesburg and has built up quite the impressive list of clients over the years. And signed off on top-notch projects scattered around Gauteng, KZN, Cape Town, Knysna, and even abroad in Cornwall, England. Deborah Garth Interior Design International was established back in 1992 and used high-quality resources from day one to establish good professional relationships with vendors and providers to help commit to a high standard of quality work for clients’ unique tastes. Some of the services the firm’s ever-increasing collection of clients have come to expect include residential- and commercial designs, design consultation, project management, brand-new builds, and full-on renovations.

Let’s get back to black with Deborah Garth.