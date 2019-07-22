Your browser is out-of-date.

Black done right: The dark design trend by Johannesburg designers

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Complete Minimalism Home Makeover - VR Video walk through Part 3, Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
They say good black don’t crack – and since we work with some of the most seasoned specialists in the design industry, we tend to agree! Try and think of any other colour that flaunts a similar strong “here I am” attitude like black does. 

What makes black even more enticing is the fact that it can literally be used with any other colour in the rainbow for some smashing colour blocking, or even a monochrome colour palette once black and white meet up. And then we don’t even mention the thousands upon thousands of black / grey hues that all belong in the ‘black’ family, each one with its own special style power. And name. Ever heard of ebony? How about crow? Charcoal, onyx, pebble… the list goes on!

Today we catch up with one of South Africa’s leading interior design firms to see how it manages to incorporate black (sometimes a little, sometimes a lot) into many of its projects. Deborah Garth Interior Design International is located in Johannesburg and has built up quite the impressive list of clients over the years. And signed off on top-notch projects scattered around Gauteng, KZN, Cape Town, Knysna, and even abroad in Cornwall, England. Deborah Garth Interior Design International was established back in 1992 and used high-quality resources from day one to establish good professional relationships with vendors and providers to help commit to a high standard of quality work for clients’ unique tastes. Some of the services the firm’s ever-increasing collection of clients have come to expect include residential- and commercial designs, design consultation, project management, brand-new builds, and full-on renovations. 

Let’s get back to black with Deborah Garth

1. A minimalist home makeover: The guest water closet

Contemporary Guest Toilet Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Contemporary Guest Toilet

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Flaunting the contemporary style perfectly is the guest water closet, boasting newly fitted amenities and adequate lighting. Yet, it is that monochrome magic splashed onto the walls that we are most interested in – who knew patterned tiles, flaunting the right colour combination, could style up such a mesmerising wall space? 

10 out of 10 for superbly mixing and matching a tonne of black and grey hues!

2. The minimalist patio

African Art meets European Design Fusion Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

African Art meets European Design Fusion

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

A very important space, especially in South African homes! And to make the absolute most of this one, eye-catching African Art (in black and white) were added to the exposed brick wall. And don’t overlook the charcoal-tinted dining table, which goes a long way to make the warmer-coloured table leggings more prominent. 

3. A new house build: The kitchen

New Kitchen Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

New Kitchen

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

For the new heart of this new home, a black hue somewhere between soot and raven was chosen for the cabinetry. And just see how strikingly said black colour complements the white countertop, floor, ceiling, and the stainless steel of the fixtures and culinary features. 

4. The guest water closet

Guest W.C Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Guest W.C

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Wallpaper that wins, and it's not only thanks to the charming drawings. A white backdrop ensures this water closet looks more spacious than it really is while the black artwork comes fabulously to life. No wonder black-and-white is regarded as the king and queen of complementary colours. 

5. Deborah’s office

The Interior Designer's Office Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

The Interior Designer's Office

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

With a top-notch interior designer using black (and in no small doses, mind you) in her office, how could we not be enticed by this moody tint and want to experiment with it in our own homes? In the words of Deborah Garth herself: “There is no other colour that makes a statement like black. It conveys a message loaded with richness, class, mood and deep emotion.”

Bedroom1 Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Bedroom1

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Speaking of experimenting with tints, we’re going to show you the Psychological effects of neutral colours in home interiors!

The best modern bedroom designs in 2019
Which of these examples might convince you to bring more black colours into your home?

