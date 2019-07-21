The best modern bedroom designs in 2019

2019 might be more than halfway done, but we still have a few months left to try out some amazing interior designs that are regarded as ‘trendy’ this year. And if there’s one room which we feel can never be finished in terms of style and décor, it’s the bedroom.
Consider for a moment how versatile the average bedroom is. It needs to provide a sleeping space, an area for getting dressed, function as a practical reading spot, commit to decent storage… the list goes on! And considering your unique personality and lifestyle, your bedroom should look quite different from, say, your friend or neighbour’s. And rightly so!
So, with some top-notch tips from the best interior designers around, we’ve sourced some of the best modern bedroom designs for 2019.
Let’s get inspired!
Not that we have anything against clean-cut styles, but 2019’s trends have taught us that modern bedrooms have been leaning more towards detailed looks. Think of weathered wood meets sleek steel combined with fluffy blankets – such a visual story!
Highly tactile and textured handles are popping up in more bedrooms to introduce depth and character. And with integrated accessories such as full-length mirrors and lighting fixtures being built into wardrobes for more value and practicality, 2019’s bedroom designs have certainly been one of the more head-turning collections!
Five-star hotels get it right with their bedroom colour schemes: going for tonal play and sticking to one colour for a more clean and consistent look, and then using varying shades of said colour for detail. This helps the room appear more expansive, expensive, and just overall more fabulously styled up.
But don't think just because our example is of the neutral-tinted kind that you can't explore the rest of the rainbow. Try green, for instance, as your main colour palette and then experiment with varying lighter / darker shades for the rest of the room's furnishings and décor (mint, lime, olive, etc.).
Speaking of fancy hotel bedrooms, what else do they do to ensure a lavish and relaxing look? They take every single factor in mind, from practicality (i.e. a comfy chair in the corner) to storage (in the form of a bench in front of the bed) to sufficient lighting (more on lighting a bit later… ).
Fully carpeted rooms have been out of style for quite some time, but don’t discount the importance of a soft and fluffy floor space. Especially in the bedroom, where one wants to feel comforted, safe and relaxed at all times.
2019’s bedroom trends are showing us eye-catching examples like layering plush sheepskin rugs over the main rug for added interest and an even softer underfoot sensation.
Every part of your home needs to be designed with individuality in mind. And since your bedroom is the most personal space in the house, strive for uniqueness!
Feel free to bend the rules a bit to accommodate your personal style: mix and match bedroom finishes, hang oversized wall art, add only one nightstand if there's really no space for another, forego that floor rug if you really love stepping onto bare wooden floors, etc.
Make it yours, and have fun!
Lots of retro looks came back into fashion lately, including those beautiful clean pieces from Italian designers of the ’60s and ’70s. So, to copy the mid-century look perfectly while still incorporating a touch of modern design, combine that vintage style with an overall white tone to complement keep the 'less is more' motto in mind when choosing bedroom furniture.
A nightstand, for instance, can be a simple little side table with no storage drawers or cupboards. As long as it adds to your bedroom's clean-cut look, like this fabulous example does with its shiny steel coming to life quite perfectly in the monochrome colour palette.
We told you we’d circle back to bedroom lighting! For master bedroom designs, adding as much natural light as possible is important, as you don’t want your main sleeping space to have a gloomy feel during the day. For the evenings, you need to really commit to setting a more romantic and calming tone, and that’s when you opt for modern artificial lighting designs.
Even if you don’t read in bed, be sure to still include layered lighting in your bedroom (i.e. bedside lamp combined with wall sconces, and adding in a tall floor lamp over in the corner).
Another old-school style that’s come back into fashion in 2019? The unforgettable industrial style, which is showing up in bedrooms seemingly everywhere – and yes, it’s not only for single men!
Tiled walls, slim-legged metallic furniture, heavy earthy tones, exposed brick / concrete surfaces, a slight mix-and-match look for décor and furnishings, and an overall raw look – it’s back, people!
