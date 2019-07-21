The best modern bedroom designs in 2019

2019 might be more than halfway done, but we still have a few months left to try out some amazing interior designs that are regarded as ‘trendy’ this year. And if there’s one room which we feel can never be finished in terms of style and décor, it’s the bedroom.

Consider for a moment how versatile the average bedroom is. It needs to provide a sleeping space, an area for getting dressed, function as a practical reading spot, commit to decent storage… the list goes on! And considering your unique personality and lifestyle, your bedroom should look quite different from, say, your friend or neighbour’s. And rightly so!

So, with some top-notch tips from the best interior designers around, we’ve sourced some of the best modern bedroom designs for 2019.

