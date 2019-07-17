The modern/classic house featured in Garden & Home

Upmarket interior design firm Metaphor Design has become the no. 1 option for many clients in Johannesburg (and Cape Town, Durban, the rest of South Africa, and even a few international destinations on request) when it comes to bespoke interior design and installation for mid- to high-end residential, corporate, and hospitality projects.
Located in Johannesburg, Metaphor Design offers a hands-on approach to clients’ projects as the company works with the intention of fulfilling the unique requirements of every job. The firm was established back in 2012 by Lane Reeves and although a full spectrum of interior services are offered, Metaphor Design is also known for its furniture and shop-fitted units that are mostly custom made.
Let’s take a look at a 2015 project completed (most successfully, we might add) in Parkhurst, Johannesburg.
An existing house that already underwent a refurbishment by previous owners – that was the jumping-off point for the experts over at Metaphor Design. With these professionals finished with their project, this structure stands proud as an immaculately and stylishly finished residence that offers just the right amount of subtle neutrals and exciting colours.
In fact, it was even featured in the June 2015 edition of Garden & Home magazine!
With a modern sofa, armchairs and Jieldé lamp from Tonic, the living room offers up a most relaxing (and super trendy) space where one can kick back on one’s own or entertain some friends with equal ease.
The bespoke Nero Marquina marble and ferru-grain finish steel coffee table ensure a touch of sophistication.
A delicate dose of patterns can be seen in both the cooking space and entryway - in the form of a floor rug in the former (which also perfectly anchors the dining area in the open-plan culinary layout) and via wallpaper in the latter.
For the home office, a clean-cut layout was opted for. But don't confuse this super modern space with a too-clinical style, as this study offers up the perfect amount of soft fabrics, enticing natural materials, and a heavenly amount of natural lighting streaming in from the garden.
The main suite's scheme is firmly committed to the neutral / natural colour palette, yet allows a touch of bold hues to enter the room via a focal wall behind the bed, as well as the scatter cushions.
For guests’ sleeping space, an old sofa (rescued from the brink of collapse) was treated to a new deep navy skin with bold contrast piping. The built-in cupboards were designed to pull double duty: offer practical storage space while also becoming part of the room’s décor.
And how do we feel about that deep-blue hue splashed on the wallpaper and pillows?
