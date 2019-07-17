The modern/classic house featured in Garden & Home

Upmarket interior design firm Metaphor Design has become the no. 1 option for many clients in Johannesburg (and Cape Town, Durban, the rest of South Africa, and even a few international destinations on request) when it comes to bespoke interior design and installation for mid- to high-end residential, corporate, and hospitality projects.

Located in Johannesburg, Metaphor Design offers a hands-on approach to clients’ projects as the company works with the intention of fulfilling the unique requirements of every job. The firm was established back in 2012 by Lane Reeves and although a full spectrum of interior services are offered, Metaphor Design is also known for its furniture and shop-fitted units that are mostly custom made.

Let’s take a look at a 2015 project completed (most successfully, we might add) in Parkhurst, Johannesburg.