The super gorgeous house on stilts by Johannesburg designers

Today’s interior design gem comes from established interior design firm CKW Lifestyle Associates, located in Johannesburg. With nearly 30 years’ experience in the industry, CKW Lifestyle comprises an in-house interior design service that also offers additional services in structural elements and interior architecture.
The firm was originally established as Craig Whitehead Interiors in 1996 and has gone from strength to strength, as evidenced by its growing portfolio and ever-increasing collection of highly satisfied clients.
Let’s sneak a peek at one of the company’s older pieces: The Hillside Haven Loft House in Bassonia Estate in Johannesburg which was completed back in 2006, but is still every bit as relevant today.
The rocky ridges in the upmarket Bassonia Estate perfectly complement the high stilts of this super modern beauty, which is supported on the steel structures without tampering with the rocky features of the site. Designed by architect Hugo Hamity and Craig Whitehead from CKW Lifestyle, this masterpiece demands attention with its design, striking views, and sunsets.
Thanks to the elevated steel roof design which overhangs the outside walls of the house, a healthy dose of natural light floods into the living areas – and with it ensures a decadent view of the sky and surroundings. And speaking of the surroundings, all natural indigenous planting was used in the natural gardens like succulents, thorn trees, aloes and veld flowers.
Another feature which makes this home stand out from more conventional houses is the fact that its private areas and bedrooms are all located on the ground floor. The top floor is reserved for the expansive living area where leisure, relaxation, and high-class socialising are the order of the day.
Perfectly keeping with 21st century trends is the open-plan kitchen (finished in Dark African Mahogany and Zebrano wood) deliciously flowing into a dining space and seating / lounging zones.
For the interior architecture, a host of natural materials was selected (by Craig Whitehead) to complement the architectural design – all natural and mostly sustainable. Some of the few exceptions include the super contemporary glass balustrade located in the narrow lofty entrance hall to reflect light and create the illusion of more space and a floating stairwell.
Bathrooms were treated to sandstone while floors have been finished in natural sandstone and Merbau wooden flooring. Lighting-wise, a wealth of LED downlights on dimmer settings helps the interiors to comfortably capture the adjustment of light intensities as the daylight changes – the perfect way to adjust the interiors’ ambience to complement the setting sun or glittering evening views.
To decorate the interiors in a stylishly modern and timeless look, custom-designer furniture was used from the CKW Lifestyle Collection. An overall neutral / earthy scheme ensures a calm and serene backdrop, with tints of red, grape, taupe and charcoal sprinkled in for character and warmth.
An amazing painting of a bold red hibiscus was brought in to spice up a feature wall in the top-floor area, ensuring a focal point of colour in the lofted living space. Sofas placed back-to-back create divided living arrangements that are ideal for anything from watching TV and conversing one-on-one to hosting a social soiree.
Custom teak shutters on slider tracks let the homeowners decide just how much of the view and afternoon western sunshine they want to include in the interiors. And for the range of fabrics, various options from microfiber suede to leather and chenille were included.
Let our eyes feast on a few more visuals that pertain to this timeless portfolio piece!
