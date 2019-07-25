The super gorgeous house on stilts by Johannesburg designers

Today’s interior design gem comes from established interior design firm CKW Lifestyle Associates, located in Johannesburg. With nearly 30 years’ experience in the industry, CKW Lifestyle comprises an in-house interior design service that also offers additional services in structural elements and interior architecture.

The firm was originally established as Craig Whitehead Interiors in 1996 and has gone from strength to strength, as evidenced by its growing portfolio and ever-increasing collection of highly satisfied clients.

Let’s sneak a peek at one of the company’s older pieces: The Hillside Haven Loft House in Bassonia Estate in Johannesburg which was completed back in 2006, but is still every bit as relevant today.