Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 Examples of minimalism in bedroom design

Nancy Amon _ homify Nancy Amon _ homify
Quarto Masculino Solteiro, Juliana Castro Arquitetura Juliana Castro Arquitetura Small bedroom Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

Your bedroom is the place you can go to unwind and relax. Most importantly you can recoup and rest to help your body energise for the next day.

What makes a bedroom beautiful in its own right is the fact that each and every one has its own unique design and traits. Every bedroom has its own character and in a word can emanate the characteristics of the person to whom it belongs to.

Interior decor and furniture designs have changed throughout the years and sometimes spaces that or “loud” or “over the top” can set a negative tone. To create the ideal space that will not only intrigue but also is undoubtedly inviting and tranquil is to create a minimalist bedroom space.

These days less is definitely more and you can get away with clean, neat lines and spaces that not only amplify a simplistic room but also a comfortable one. Removing all the clutter will set the tone for a neat and serene space that you can simply lay your head down and drift off into a blissful slumber.

Enjoy this post on how you can create your very own minimalist bedroom!

What constitutes a minimalist yet gorgeous bedroom?

152 Waterkant , GSQUARED architects GSQUARED architects Minimalist bedroom
GSQUARED architects

152 Waterkant

GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects
  • Neutral colours
  • Neat finishes
  • Add minimal furniture to suit the space
  • Blend your unique items into the decor


1. Neutral colours

Guest Bedroom AB DESIGN Minimalist bedroom
AB DESIGN

Guest Bedroom

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN

Neutral colours are a great way to add natural tones into your bedroom. It’s versatile and can easily blend in with other colours should you wish to introduce it at a later stage.   

2. Soft, efficient lighting

VCC Estate, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Minimalist bedroom Wood Beige upholstered walls,upholstered headboar,contemporary bedroom,modern bedroom,main bedroom
JSD Interiors

VCC Estate

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

When it comes to your bedroom, you don’t want to attach a strong lighting because at the end of the day softer tones and light will lead to a sense of calmness. These downlights are a good option to create just the right amount of light in your minimalist bedroom.   

3. Pastel hues

Vaal River, Plan Créatif Plan Créatif Minimalist bedroom
Plan Créatif

Vaal River

Plan Créatif
Plan Créatif
Plan Créatif

Pastel is beautiful and soft on the eyes. It adds just the right amount of gentle approach for your tranquil space.   

4. Pure elegance

House Dos Santos, Spegash Interiors Spegash Interiors Country style bathroom
Spegash Interiors

Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

Who said that large bedrooms cannot be minimal and stylish all in one? Professional interior decorators were spot on when they created this purely elegant bedroom. It still showcases minimalist character but is truly gorgeous.  

5. Incorporate a study

Boys Bedroom GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Minimalist bedroom
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture

Boys Bedroom

GSI Interior Design & Manufacture
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture
GSI Interior Design & Manufacture

Even though your bedroom may be on the smaller side, you could still incorporate a study space. You can keep the essential collections needed but don’t overcrowd it.  

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

6. Delightfully modern

Copperleaf Dream, Ellipsis Architecture Ellipsis Architecture Modern style bedroom
Ellipsis Architecture

Copperleaf Dream

Ellipsis Architecture
Ellipsis Architecture
Ellipsis Architecture

This bedroom features a modern approach with neat lines and clutter-free furnishings. This is a great idea for your bedroom interior decoration.

7. Quirky yet tasteful

​House Ramchurran , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern style bedroom
Redesign Interiors

​House Ramchurran

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

This bedroom does sport some bold oranges and an interesting feature wall of geometric designs, but it is still a minimalist bedroom. It has charm and is unique.  

8. Elegantly refreshing

Main Bedroom JSD Interiors Eclectic style bedroom Wood Grey rustic,contemporary,grey,bedroom,beach house,indoor outdoor
JSD Interiors

Main Bedroom

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

This minimalist bedroom is light and refreshing. It extends onto a balcony and invites the morning or evening breeze.   

9. Fresh colours

Girl's bedroom 15 Years Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Girl's bedroom 15 Years

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Minimalist bedrooms don’t have to be all plain and neutral in colour. This bedroom is proof that a hint or pop of fresh colour can bring out the best in a room.  

10. A mirror statement

Beach house bedrooms, Joseph Avnon Interiors Joseph Avnon Interiors Classic style bedroom
Joseph Avnon Interiors

Beach house bedrooms

Joseph Avnon Interiors
Joseph Avnon Interiors
Joseph Avnon Interiors

Adding a mirror into your bedroom can make a bold or soft statement. This mirror is playing it safe with a neat rounded frame but adds to the unique interior decor of this bedroom.   

11. Countryside cabin

Main bedroom Hugo Hamity Architects Modern style bedroom bedroom,bedrooms,timber building,eco home,passive house
Hugo Hamity Architects

Main bedroom

Hugo Hamity Architects
Hugo Hamity Architects
Hugo Hamity Architects

This bedroom features some garden views and wooden textures and is really a sense of cabin living in the countryside.   

12. Unique decor

Princess Room, Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Tamsyn Fowler Interiors Modern style bedroom
Tamsyn Fowler Interiors

Princess Room

Tamsyn Fowler Interiors
Tamsyn Fowler Interiors
Tamsyn Fowler Interiors

Add some unique decor as seen here with the Philippe Starck inspired Ghost Chair and a sparkly chandelier.

Check out ​The homify guide to a modern bedroom makeover as well!

The modern/classic house featured in Garden & Home
What inspires you most about minimalistic bedrooms?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks