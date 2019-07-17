12 Examples of minimalism in bedroom design

Your bedroom is the place you can go to unwind and relax. Most importantly you can recoup and rest to help your body energise for the next day.
What makes a bedroom beautiful in its own right is the fact that each and every one has its own unique design and traits. Every bedroom has its own character and in a word can emanate the characteristics of the person to whom it belongs to.
Interior decor and furniture designs have changed throughout the years and sometimes spaces that or “loud” or “over the top” can set a negative tone. To create the ideal space that will not only intrigue but also is undoubtedly inviting and tranquil is to create a minimalist bedroom space.
These days less is definitely more and you can get away with clean, neat lines and spaces that not only amplify a simplistic room but also a comfortable one. Removing all the clutter will set the tone for a neat and serene space that you can simply lay your head down and drift off into a blissful slumber.
Enjoy this post on how you can create your very own minimalist bedroom!
Neutral colours are a great way to add natural tones into your bedroom. It’s versatile and can easily blend in with other colours should you wish to introduce it at a later stage.
When it comes to your bedroom, you don’t want to attach a strong lighting because at the end of the day softer tones and light will lead to a sense of calmness. These downlights are a good option to create just the right amount of light in your minimalist bedroom.
Pastel is beautiful and soft on the eyes. It adds just the right amount of gentle approach for your tranquil space.
Who said that large bedrooms cannot be minimal and stylish all in one? Professional interior decorators were spot on when they created this purely elegant bedroom. It still showcases minimalist character but is truly gorgeous.
Even though your bedroom may be on the smaller side, you could still incorporate a study space. You can keep the essential collections needed but don’t overcrowd it.
This bedroom features a modern approach with neat lines and clutter-free furnishings. This is a great idea for your bedroom interior decoration.
This bedroom does sport some bold oranges and an interesting feature wall of geometric designs, but it is still a minimalist bedroom. It has charm and is unique.
This minimalist bedroom is light and refreshing. It extends onto a balcony and invites the morning or evening breeze.
Minimalist bedrooms don’t have to be all plain and neutral in colour. This bedroom is proof that a hint or pop of fresh colour can bring out the best in a room.
Adding a mirror into your bedroom can make a bold or soft statement. This mirror is playing it safe with a neat rounded frame but adds to the unique interior decor of this bedroom.
This bedroom features some garden views and wooden textures and is really a sense of cabin living in the countryside.
Add some unique decor as seen here with the Philippe Starck inspired Ghost Chair and a sparkly chandelier.
