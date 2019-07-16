A small-yet-stylish new kitchen by Johannesburg kitchen fitters

Since 2010, Zingana Kitchens has been relied upon by homeowners and lovers of interior design for upmarket cabinet designs. Located in Johannesburg, Zingana Kitchens is a top-notch cabinetry company specialising in unique and original kitchen designs and installations, built-in cupboards, custom made vanities, bespoke hand-crafted furniture, custom office fittings, etc.
This owner-run operation puts equal emphasis on competitive value and client satisfaction. Adhering to a strong work ethic, the team ensures personalised service and design advice for every customer and project – this is evidenced by the growing portfolio and client list!
Other popular services one can expect from Zingana Kitchens include bespoke bars, 3D renderings, interior woodwork, cabinetry, renovations, and home upgrades.
Let’s take a look at one of the firm’s most recent projects: a first-rate kitchen for a cosy Johannesburg apartment.
Zingana Kitchens teamed up with Redecor Interiors to design this bold and modern vision. A stylish, eye-catching, and perfectly practical culinary space was the result, which also serves as the perfect reminder of the subtle yet vital synergy between colours, textures, and lighting.
Just because one has limited work space does not mean that visual aesthetics need to go out the window. That much is certainly true, as we can clearly see in this end result that combines a tiled wall design (which manages to, somehow, be both striking and subtle), timber-coated cabinets for enhanced storage, plus a decent dose of both natural- and artificial lighting levels.
No corner was left out, no matter how small or quirky. Just see how this exceptional little space adds to the finished kitchen's commitment to first-grade storage via the counters and cabinetry.
Falling perfectly in line with the demands of 21st century style is the fact that this little cooking space shares a seamless layout with an adjoining living / entertaining area. Now, what colours, styles, and patterns would you opt for that blank living room to make it complement the finished kitchen?
