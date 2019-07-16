A small-yet-stylish new kitchen by Johannesburg kitchen fitters

Since 2010, Zingana Kitchens has been relied upon by homeowners and lovers of interior design for upmarket cabinet designs. Located in Johannesburg, Zingana Kitchens is a top-notch cabinetry company specialising in unique and original kitchen designs and installations, built-in cupboards, custom made vanities, bespoke hand-crafted furniture, custom office fittings, etc.

This owner-run operation puts equal emphasis on competitive value and client satisfaction. Adhering to a strong work ethic, the team ensures personalised service and design advice for every customer and project – this is evidenced by the growing portfolio and client list!

Other popular services one can expect from Zingana Kitchens include bespoke bars, 3D renderings, interior woodwork, cabinetry, renovations, and home upgrades.

Let’s take a look at one of the firm’s most recent projects: a first-rate kitchen for a cosy Johannesburg apartment.