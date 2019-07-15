The new Pretoria office by first-rate interior designers

CS Design has come quite a long way since it was founded back in 1996. Located in Sandton, this interior design firm was the result of the understated love and compassion that its founder, Carin Shardelow, have always had for architecture and interior designs. After starting a course in interior design in 1985 London, Carin started transforming her passion into a reality. Six years later her successful company, CS Design, was started and it has been increasing in popularity and reputation ever since.

The great thing about CS Design is that, unlike many other interior design firms, it doesn’t only specialise in high-class residential homes (i.e. multi-million rand houses located in upmarket estates). With its growing team of professionals, CS Design is building a portfolio showcasing many residential, hospitality, retail, and office projects across Southern Africa, UK, and even New York.

With interior design right at the heart of its operations, the company also offers a wealth of other equally enticing services to clients, including 3D rendering of plans, mood boards and presentations, custom furniture designs, renovations, consultations, and workshops.

Let’s now be inspired by one of CS Design’s newest achievements: a corporate office space for professionals in the heart of Pretoria.