The new Pretoria office by first-rate interior designers

CS Design has come quite a long way since it was founded back in 1996. Located in Sandton, this interior design firm was the result of the understated love and compassion that its founder, Carin Shardelow, have always had for architecture and interior designs. After starting a course in interior design in 1985 London, Carin started transforming her passion into a reality. Six years later her successful company, CS Design, was started and it has been increasing in popularity and reputation ever since.
The great thing about CS Design is that, unlike many other interior design firms, it doesn’t only specialise in high-class residential homes (i.e. multi-million rand houses located in upmarket estates). With its growing team of professionals, CS Design is building a portfolio showcasing many residential, hospitality, retail, and office projects across Southern Africa, UK, and even New York.
With interior design right at the heart of its operations, the company also offers a wealth of other equally enticing services to clients, including 3D rendering of plans, mood boards and presentations, custom furniture designs, renovations, consultations, and workshops.
Let’s now be inspired by one of CS Design’s newest achievements: a corporate office space for professionals in the heart of Pretoria.
It's easy for the terms
team meeting,
brainstorming session or
boardroom gathering to strike fear into the hearts of certain employees / employers. Not only due to social anxiety, but also because you never know what the surroundings of said meeting could look like, especially with external group gatherings.
Fortunately, the fear of an underdone meeting space was successfully eliminated by the CS Design team. Presented with a spacious room, this was turned into a top-notch office / boardroom area that can be used for even the most formal of corporate gatherings.
The winning elements? A stable (and elongated) table; comfortable seating; adequate lighting (both artificial and natural); an open layout to eliminate any stuffiness; first-rate equipment; a subtle use of natural materials; and a healthy mix of neutral tones and bold hues for some interior style.
Put an exposed brick wall into a room and 9 out of 10 times that wall will become a focal point. But not in this case, for the electric blue splashed onto the back wall demands attention in a subtle-yet-stylish way without overthrowing the rest of the perfectly neutral-tinted meeting room. And speaking of bringing natural materials indoors, just see how fantastically the timber table complements the wooden slats on the ceiling from which the pendants dangle.
To ensure consistency, the interior designers revisited that magnificent blue in the adjoining reception space / waiting area.
Dark charcoal-hued sofas and chairs ensure a super modern touch in the waiting area. These, along with the black-and-white wall print and fresh green potted plant, ensure a subtle contrast from the electric blue on the focal wall.
Let’s see a few more images that speak of this new interior look that is perfectly consistent throughout the reception area, the hallway, and even the kitchen / canteen.
