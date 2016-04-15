​A Delightful Transformation

Out with the old, in with the new – that’s what they always say, isn’t it? Well, sometimes ‘old’ can also be fantastic, and other times ‘old’ needs a bit of TLC and dressing up before we can appreciate its aesthetic qualities.

Enter professional home stagers Venduta A Prima Vista (Italian for “sold at first sight”). Their business is to ensure that available properties get zhushed up in order to flaunt a bit more style and substance for prospective buyers and/or renters.

And even though home staging is not the same as renovating a space, it still requires quite a lot more work than fluffing a pillow here and dusting a surface there.

Let’s see how they fared with one of their recent accomplishments.