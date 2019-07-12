What you need to know about building a shower niche

First thing to know is that tiled shower niches are available in two variations:

1. Custom tiled niches which require the construction of a framed box between the wall studs. This shower niche box is then covered with tile backer board before it is waterproofed and then tiled. This option is often the most expensive, takes up the most time, and is more prone to mistakes. However, all of the niche types can be built to any custom size.

2. The prefab niche, or preformed shower niche, is the easiest tiling option regarding installation and waterproofing. It can be made of plastic, foam board or stainless steel. As it has a tile-bonding surface, tiling is ideal. But they are only available in a few standard sizes.

Sometimes your shower niche will require bullnose tile, especially when using ceramic tile with no colour throughout the clay body. Although it may present a problem with porcelain, it is rarely an issue with stone.

You must specify all sides and back of your niche. If the niche is mosaic resting in larger field tiles, it is often best for all five of the surfaces (back, the two sides, top and bottom) to be mosaic. Should the tile be glass, it allows you to hide the cut edge behind the field tile, which is often the easier option.

Whatever tile you opt for, keep the tile dimensions in mind when asking for a shower niche. It’s always easier to use symmetric tiles around the niche. For a clean-cut look, the tile line can end precisely on the niche. Try your best to avoid tiny tiles on one or both sides of the niche – rather frame it completely for a more striking look.