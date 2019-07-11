The room-by-room guide on how to declutter your home

It’s no joke decluttering an entire home, whether it’s a ground-floor flat or a two-storey house. But how do you eat an elephant? Little by little! And, thus, there you have the easy answer on how to declutter your home: by separating the living room from, say, the bedroom, and so forth.

And the great thing is you don’t need a wealth of fancy tools to get that decluttering job done. What you do need, however, is five baskets or bins for these five purposes:

1. Put Away: For items that have crept out of their designated storage cabinets (i.e. coffee cup, sock) and need to go back there.

2. Recycle: All paper, plastic and/or glass items that you want to get rid of.

3. Fix / Mend: For pieces you want to keep after they’ve undergone some tinkering (like shoes that need a proper cleaning).

4. Trash: All items that can’t be recycled and need to go.

5. Donate: Think if another person could want or need an item before you get rid of it (clothes your kids have outgrown, a set of plates you no longer want, etc.).

Be sure to bring these bins into each room for your decluttering project, or leave them in a central place while you work.

Let’s start!



