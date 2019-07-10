Decorex Cape Town: extraordinary creations with 100% Design South Africa

Thanks to the innovative features’ programme and extensive exhibitions, 2019’s Decorex Cape Town attracted close to 38 000 visitors through the doors of the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 1 to 5 May.

“We welcomed 37 768 visitors to Decorex Cape Town this year—an increase on the 2018 visitor numbers—which really validates the influence of Decorex Cape Town on the design landscape,” said Sian Cullingworth, Portfolio Director at Reed Exhibitions. “The annual exhibition theme is always a major drawcard and this year’s ‘Designing for Africa—feels like home’ seemed to resonate with both the trade and consumer market. Africa is making itself felt as a global design influencer, and this was evident from both decor products and design trends featured at the show.”

Decorex Cape Town welcomed South African-based paint manufacturer, Olympic Paints® on board as the exclusive paint partner for this year. Working closely with the Decorex team, Olympic Paints® created an exclusive colour palette for the shows – the Premium Platinum Plus Lux Range – which featured across the exhibitor stands.