Decorex Cape Town: extraordinary creations with 100% Design South Africa

Since 1994, Decorex has become known as Africa’s most dynamic portfolio of décor, design and lifestyle exhibitions. But since it combines 25 years of design inspiration,1 200 exhibitors and 50 000m² of exhibition space, how could it not?
Decorex Cape Town recently ended, ensuring a wealth of interior design inspiration for residents of The Mother City (and those fortunate enough to attend). Let's take a detailed look at what went down…
Thanks to the innovative features’ programme and extensive exhibitions, 2019’s Decorex Cape Town attracted close to 38 000 visitors through the doors of the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 1 to 5 May.
“We welcomed 37 768 visitors to Decorex Cape Town this year—an increase on the 2018 visitor numbers—which really validates the influence of Decorex Cape Town on the design landscape,” said Sian Cullingworth, Portfolio Director at Reed Exhibitions. “The annual exhibition theme is always a major drawcard and this year’s ‘Designing for Africa—feels like home’ seemed to resonate with both the trade and consumer market. Africa is making itself felt as a global design influencer, and this was evident from both decor products and design trends featured at the show.”
Decorex Cape Town welcomed South African-based paint manufacturer, Olympic Paints® on board as the exclusive paint partner for this year. Working closely with the Decorex team, Olympic Paints® created an exclusive colour palette for the shows – the Premium Platinum Plus Lux Range – which featured across the exhibitor stands.
For the Cape Town leg, Decorex also featured a number of exciting new installations, all of which gave visitors a unique insight into the dominant décor and design trends emerging in 2019. Treating attendees to a sneak peek of Cape Town’s prevailing designers, visitors could walk through the Designer Pavilion with urban design trends coming to the fore in The Apartment Project by SHF.
Taking on the position of this year’s Decorex Designer Spotlight was the highly influential Cape Town designer, Danela Conti. Her passion for interior design crosses international borders, revisioning interiors and prompting the establishment of numerous renowned design brands.
Conti’s Koto Nika collection of furniture and lighting graced Harrods and Selfridges, while her Resort Lifestyle range has brought high-end holiday homeware and leisure-ware to South Africa.
Conti’s passion for African-styled interiors perfectly synced with this year’s theme. It just so happens that 2019 is also her 21st year of design, and Conti has included her love of the continent into the revisioning of interiors. This was evident in her Decorex installation which was a real culmination of her international design experience and the trending African aesthetic.
The CPD-accredited forum, Instudio Trend Theatre by ABSA, saw industry experts sharing insights on everything from business and finance, to home renovation trends. This was accompanied by a unique take on the fashion-and-design fusion at the Inscape Education Group presents 2nd Skin – an exclusive fashion show featuring clothing crafted from construction materials.
Decorex Cape Town 2019 also saw the inclusion of the Design Pavilion. This is truly an extraordinary platform for Cape Town designers to showcase their signature products. Some of South Africa’s most renowned creatives that featured at this new installation included Imagenius Interiors, Gordijn Studio and 8 Degrees South, LIM, Etheral Bound Journal and S+CASA Leon by Leon at CCXIX.
The incredible design inspiration continued into the unmissable 100% Design South Africa, collocated with Decorex Cape Town. A major attraction for trade delegates, 100% Design South Africa is the largest curated exhibition platform for sourcing high-end contemporary design in Africa. The 2019 edition featured the unmissable 100% Extraordinary – an innovative installation that exposed visitors to ultra-unusual design creations in furniture, textile, ceramics and even floral.
Durban and Cape Town might have relished their chances at 2019’s design inspirations, but Decorex 2019 is not over yet. This year’s latest décor and design trends will now move to the Gallagher Convention Centre from 7 to 11 August as the flagship exhibition, Decorex Joburg, gets underway.
Alongside the new features, visitors can look forward to:
• Designer Spotlight with Donald Nxumalo Interiors
• Children’s Playroom & Décor Project
• Kitchen Design Project by the Studio Collection
• The Lighting Project by Streamlights
• The Trend Kitchen with Slavin and Company
• The Bathroom Project
• Decorex International
• Dine + Design Restaurant + Bar
• The Illy Experience
• #withlovefromDecorex
• Paint Nite with Yaymaker
7 – 11 August 2019
10am—6pm daily
Gallagher Convention Centre
Public holiday: 9 August
Trade-focused days: 7—8 August 2019
Ticket Prices: Adults – R120; Student/Pensioners – R100; Kids U12 – R20; Trade – R100; Exhibitor – R100
For more information, email decorexinfo@reedexpoafrica.co.za
Visit: www.decorex.co.za
(Image credit: Decorex SA)