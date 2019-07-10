Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Decorex Cape Town: extraordinary creations with 100% Design South Africa

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
post event editorial 2, IRIS C. - homify IRIS C. - homify
Loading admin actions …

Since 1994, Decorex has become known as Africa’s most dynamic portfolio of décor, design and lifestyle exhibitions. But since it combines 25 years of design inspiration,1 200 exhibitors and 50 000m² of exhibition space, how could it not?

Decorex Cape Town recently ended, ensuring a wealth of interior design inspiration for residents of The Mother City (and those fortunate enough to attend). Let's take a detailed look at what went down…

High-quality exhibitions that drew big visitor numbers

The Apartment Project by SHF. IRIS C. - homify
IRIS C.—homify
IRIS C. - homify

Thanks to the innovative features’ programme and extensive exhibitions, 2019’s Decorex Cape Town attracted close to 38 000 visitors through the doors of the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 1 to 5 May. 

“We welcomed 37 768 visitors to Decorex Cape Town this year—an increase on the 2018 visitor numbers—which really validates the influence of Decorex Cape Town on the design landscape,” said Sian Cullingworth, Portfolio Director at Reed Exhibitions. “The annual exhibition theme is always a major drawcard and this year’s ‘Designing for Africa—feels like home’ seemed to resonate with both the trade and consumer market. Africa is making itself felt as a global design influencer, and this was evident from both decor products and design trends featured at the show.”

Decorex Cape Town welcomed South African-based paint manufacturer, Olympic Paints® on board as the exclusive paint partner for this year. Working closely with the Decorex team, Olympic Paints® created an exclusive colour palette for the shows – the Premium Platinum Plus Lux Range – which featured across the exhibitor stands.

Exciting new installations

The Apartment Project by SHF. IRIS C. - homify
IRIS C.—homify
IRIS C. - homify

For the Cape Town leg, Decorex also featured a number of exciting new installations, all of which gave visitors a unique insight into the dominant décor and design trends emerging in 2019. Treating attendees to a sneak peek of Cape Town’s prevailing designers, visitors could walk through the Designer Pavilion with urban design trends coming to the fore in The Apartment Project by SHF.

Decorex Designer Spotlight: Danela Conti

Decorex Cape Town Designer Spotlight, Danela Conti. IRIS C. - homify
IRIS C.—homify
IRIS C. - homify

Taking on the position of this year’s Decorex Designer Spotlight was the highly influential Cape Town designer, Danela Conti. Her passion for interior design crosses international borders, revisioning interiors and prompting the establishment of numerous renowned design brands. 

Conti’s Koto Nika collection of furniture and lighting graced Harrods and Selfridges, while her Resort Lifestyle range has brought high-end holiday homeware and leisure-ware to South Africa.

Decorex Designer Spotlight: Danela Conti (continued)

Decorex Cape Town Designer Spotlight, Danela Conti. IRIS C. - homify
IRIS C.—homify
IRIS C. - homify

Conti’s passion for African-styled interiors perfectly synced with this year’s theme. It just so happens that 2019 is also her 21st year of design, and Conti has included her love of the continent into the revisioning of interiors. This was evident in her Decorex installation which was a real culmination of her international design experience and the trending African aesthetic.

New designs and ideas

100% Extraordinary. IRIS C. - homify
IRIS C.—homify
IRIS C. - homify

The CPD-accredited forum, Instudio Trend Theatre by ABSA, saw industry experts sharing insights on everything from business and finance, to home renovation trends. This was accompanied by a unique take on the fashion-and-design fusion at the Inscape Education Group presents 2nd Skin – an exclusive fashion show featuring clothing crafted from construction materials. 

Decorex Cape Town 2019 also saw the inclusion of the Design Pavilion. This is truly an extraordinary platform for Cape Town designers to showcase their signature products. Some of South Africa’s most renowned creatives that featured at this new installation included Imagenius Interiors, Gordijn Studio and 8 Degrees South, LIM, Etheral Bound Journal and S+CASA Leon by Leon at CCXIX.

100% Design South Africa

100% Extraordinary. IRIS C. - homify
IRIS C.—homify
IRIS C. - homify

The incredible design inspiration continued into the unmissable 100% Design South Africa, collocated with Decorex Cape Town. A major attraction for trade delegates, 100% Design South Africa is the largest curated exhibition platform for sourcing high-end contemporary design in Africa. The 2019 edition featured the unmissable 100% Extraordinary – an innovative installation that exposed visitors to ultra-unusual design creations in furniture, textile, ceramics and even floral.


Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Get ready for Decorex Johannesburg

100% Extraordinary. IRIS C. - homify
IRIS C.—homify
IRIS C. - homify

Durban and Cape Town might have relished their chances at 2019’s design inspirations, but Decorex 2019 is not over yet. This year’s latest décor and design trends will now move to the Gallagher Convention Centre from 7 to 11 August as the flagship exhibition, Decorex Joburg, gets underway. 

Alongside the new features, visitors can look forward to:

• Designer Spotlight with Donald Nxumalo Interiors

• Children’s Playroom & Décor Project 

• Kitchen Design Project by the Studio Collection

• The Lighting Project by Streamlights   

• The Trend Kitchen with Slavin and Company 

• The Bathroom Project 

• Decorex International

• Dine + Design Restaurant + Bar 

• The Illy Experience

• #withlovefromDecorex

• Paint Nite with Yaymaker

Decorex Johannesburg 2019 Details

100% Extraordinary. IRIS C. - homify
IRIS C.—homify
IRIS C. - homify

7 – 11 August 2019

10am—6pm daily 

Gallagher Convention Centre

Public holiday: 9 August 

Trade-focused days: 7—8 August 2019 

Ticket Prices: Adults – R120; Student/Pensioners – R100; Kids U12 – R20; Trade – R100; Exhibitor – R100

For more information, email decorexinfo@reedexpoafrica.co.za 

Visit: www.decorex.co.za      

Facebook: Decorex SA  

Twitter: @decorexSA   

Instagram: @decorex_sa

LinkedIn: Decorex SA          

Blog: www.reedexpoafrica.co.za/decorexblog/ 

(Image credit: Decorex SA)


11 pantry ideas for South African homes
Will you be attending Decorex Johannesburg 2019?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks