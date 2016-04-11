A microhouse that makes a big impression

A holiday home is many, if not all, people's dream. However, this can be a costly enterprise, or you may feel guilty living so abundantly as to have to large buildings for one family! Well today we will look at a quiet little house, the emphasis being on little!

The Microhouse is a refuge and retreat from the excitement of the city, consisting of a mere 35 square meters of total area, and designed to fit spontaneously into the natural landscape. This project is a shining example of living fully with simplicity, and of the power of minimalism. You can have a wonderful holiday home without wasting resources or too much money.

As we will see when we take a tour of this charming little house, it had been designed thoughtfully and with great attention to detail, which allowed for all of the features to fit into such a small space. Intrigued? Well, let's not waste any more time and get right to it!