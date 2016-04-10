A home to settle down in

We all get to that point in our lives that we are ready to take a step back from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, and just take it easy. In fact, it is something most of us look forward to. We work hard for years and years, saving and being cautious with our spending, making investments, sacrificing our time and sometimes our well-being, raising entire families. Then, one day, we are in a position to retire, choosing a spot to spend our autumn years in whichever way we choose.

Well, one couple from England had recently come to this point in their lives. However, they did not settle for your run-of-the mill townhouse or flat in a retirement village. Oh no, they dreamed big, and made that dream happen. We are sure you will agree The Barn , as it is affectionately called, is an above-average home for anyone.

We invite you to join us in taking a look at this impressive project, and to decide for yourself whether or not this is the ideal retirement home. Let's take a look!