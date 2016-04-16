Little Slab of Tuscan Sun

When life gives you twists and turns, chique yourself up in Italy! —Barbara Conelli

From the front of this home, it's clear to see that it is simple and elegant. The architects have gone for a double-storey design and a very symmetrical look and feel. The home is also surrounded by a brick wall, allowing for absolute privacy when the kids are playing in the backyard, mom and dad are braaiing or the family are partaking in some gardening.

A simple, dark wooden door provides access to this home.

The designers have gone for very blonde colours throughout the exterior, but have complemented these with a darker section of the house on the left, which matches the door. The window frames are done in the same, dark, chocolate brown colours. Don't you think this emphasises different sections of the house, enhancing the shapes and blocks used throughout?