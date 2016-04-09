Your guide to a cosy dining room in a small home

More and more people are opting to live in city centres, sacrificing space for proximity to work and entertainment. Others have no choice than to live in smaller developments, due to financial constraints and the pressures of globalisation. It’s not all bad, though, since a small home can be intimate and comfortable, whilst also being easier to afford and maintain.
It is challenging, however, to create your ideal home in a small space, and it requires a great deal of creativity and planning. Making use of an interior designer can be of great value, but sometimes we don't all have th budget for it. Fortunately, your friends here at homify are more than happy to do the heavy lifting for you, and you can just pick and choose which ideas suit your tastes and situation.
Today, we will look at what can be done with a small dining room, and especially how you can make this space feel cosy and intimate. It is easy to make the mistake of thinking that a small dining room will be inherently cosy, but there are several pitfalls to look out for, such as overburdening the space with decorative elements or including furniture much too heavy for the area.
Ready to explore? Let’s begin!
The first tip we have for you, is also the most obvious. The value of this option should never be under-valued, though, as it is extremely economic, not only when it comes to finances, but also with space. A dining table that appears at your whim – what can be more convenient?!
A great option when it comes to foldable dining tables will be a wall-mounted drop leaf table. These are more convenient than free-standing foldable table, as you simply flip them up and secure their supports. On the other hand, as they are fixed features, you won’t have the liberty of moving your cosy little dining table to wherever you’d like.
When it comes to living in small spaces, multi-purpose furniture and spaces become your new best friends. The more functions a single piece or room can fulfil the better. The same goes for the dining room.
Since this type of room has some non-negotiables, however, we have to plan carefully what other functions it can fulfil. For example, a dining room must have a dining table, and therefore any other function the room fulfils must also require a table (unless you have a foldable table, of course).
A dining room that doubles as study is a great example of employing this technique, as the table plays a big role in both rooms.
Now it is a well-known fact that a dining table is not the only item a dining room requires. Beside the table and chairs, you will also need some storage space for cutlery and serving items, not to mention the fine china you received as a wedding present and which you want to display to the rest of the world! A buffet or service carts are charming and useful, but with a tiny dining room, this will just not always be possible.
A good, space-saving alternative will be a wall-mounted shelf. In this manner you get your extra storage space, you don’t clutter the room with unnecessary furniture, and you make the room more intimate and cosy by exhibiting your sentimental items and decorative pieces.
So if you already have a dedicated dining room space, but at the cost of other functions in the home, then this solution is for you. It is easy too sneakily incorporate features into your cosy dining room that can be used for other purposes when your dinner parties are on hold.
One of the more helpful options will be to create a hidden ironing area in the corner of your dining room. You can achieve this by installing a fold-up ironing board unit in the wall. Much like the concept of a Murphy bed, these age-old ironing boards where usually found in the kitchen, but when space is limited throughout your house or apartment, the dining room would do just as well.
There is no reason why you can’t have an exciting dining area when you have a small house. You can even bring the atmosphere of your favourite coffee shop or café to your dining room. This can be done by installing a wooden bar shelf and adding barstools, just like a corner table at a café. You can make this space even more intimate and cosy by installing it in front of a window. You will feel just like you sitting at your favourite bistro enjoying your lunch!
Lastly, we have to consider more mobile elements. Before we had a fold-away dining table, and now we should also recognise the potential held by foldable chairs. Hidden somewhere in a cupboard or behind a sofa, these helpful pieces of furniture can easily transform a dining table for two in to a four-seater.
Another option is to install a banquette style sofa in the corner which can be used as a lounge space. With the addition of a small dining table, it becomes an intimate dining room for two, and when you have guests coming over, you simply whip out the foldable chairs.
If you’re really clever, you’ll also make sure that the sofa or “permanent” seats in the room have some space beneath it, which you can easily transform into storage space, maybe even for the aforementioned folded chairs!
So if you're dining room is al set now, and you want to make the most out of the rest of your small home, take a look at some good options for: Flexible furniture that can be used with ease in a small home.