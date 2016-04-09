Your guide to a cosy dining room in a small home

More and more people are opting to live in city centres, sacrificing space for proximity to work and entertainment. Others have no choice than to live in smaller developments, due to financial constraints and the pressures of globalisation. It’s not all bad, though, since a small home can be intimate and comfortable, whilst also being easier to afford and maintain.

It is challenging, however, to create your ideal home in a small space, and it requires a great deal of creativity and planning. Making use of an interior designer can be of great value, but sometimes we don't all have th budget for it. Fortunately, your friends here at homify are more than happy to do the heavy lifting for you, and you can just pick and choose which ideas suit your tastes and situation.

Today, we will look at what can be done with a small dining room, and especially how you can make this space feel cosy and intimate. It is easy to make the mistake of thinking that a small dining room will be inherently cosy, but there are several pitfalls to look out for, such as overburdening the space with decorative elements or including furniture much too heavy for the area.

Ready to explore? Let’s begin!