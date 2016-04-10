Top 5 of the Week: Interior Tips and Home Transformations!

We find ourselves at the end of the week yet again—the year is really starting to get away. The good news is, that means another week of homify exhibiting beautiful homes, projects and ideas, and another week yet to come. Can one ever really get enough of seeing beautiful homes and cool tips and tricks? We don't think so. This week your favourite stories differed a little. Since we started rounding up the top stories of the week a month ago, the trend has been compact houses and small homes; anything neat and tidy but super cool.

This week however, for the first time there are no pint sized treasures on the list. Instead, it's all about tips for interior design and before and after projects. Who can resist a good before and after?

Now is your chance to take another look at these stories (or see them for the first time, if you're just dropping by now!). Enjoy, and as always, get ready for another week of all things home and lifestyle on homify!