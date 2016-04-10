Top 5 of the Week: Interior Tips and Home Transformations!

We find ourselves at the end of the week yet again—the year is really starting to get away. The good news is, that means another week of homify exhibiting beautiful homes, projects and ideas, and another week yet to come. Can one ever really get enough of seeing beautiful homes and cool tips and tricks? We don't think so. This week your favourite stories differed a little. Since we started rounding up the top stories of the week a month ago, the trend has been compact houses and small homes; anything neat and tidy but super cool.
This week however, for the first time there are no pint sized treasures on the list. Instead, it's all about tips for interior design and before and after projects. Who can resist a good before and after?
Now is your chance to take another look at these stories (or see them for the first time, if you're just dropping by now!). Enjoy, and as always, get ready for another week of all things home and lifestyle on homify!
Home decor, it's a subject that almost everyone cares about. No matter what our tastes or style, we all want a home that we enjoy being in, and that has something special, unique and welcoming about it. If you've recently moved, or simply felt that your home needs a freshen up or a redecoration more in line with your tastes, then our guide is for you. If you're feeling a bit lost, or drowned in all the different ideas you have, then our advice will come in especially handy.
On top of all this, there's always that one big, annoying element that comes into play—money. If you have a fixed budged that you simply cannot exceed, we've got you covered too. Check out the article now!
Sometimes giving your home a freshen up and a new look is as simple as clearing out some clutter and tidying things up a bit—minimalism is certainly on trend. Most of us are guilty of a bit of hoarding, whether it's specific types of items or just everything. It's easy to get attached to things, and to apply unnecessary nostalgia where it isn't necessary. Often we can feel an emotional connection to random objects and things that haven't been used in years. Cleaning up and reducing clutter can be applied to any space throughout the home, from the kitchen to the bedroom.
Treat the home like one big wardrobe and purge it of everything that you don't really want, need or use. In this article, we've tackled all things clutter—how to clear it out, what to get rid of and how to keep all of your spaces neat and tidy.
Before and afters are simply fascinating, when we see a room and know it's been completely made over, we can't help a certain need to see the finished product. Maybe that's why you loved this renovation of an old fashioned home this week so much! As you can see from this image alone, the kitchen and design style in general are totally dated, and ready for something fresh and new—which the architects and interior designers totally nailed.
Renovating changes the entire reality of a dwelling, and can not just completely revitalise a room, but also prolong its life. However, when you draft a plan for renovating a house, it is necessary to analyse the different potential problems that may be involved, as well as to try and understand the potential inherent in the structure.The Italian architect, Roberta Castelli was able to just this when she had been commissioned to renovate this villa built more than 25 years ago. Take a look at the turnaround here!
Maybe it's the time of year, or maybe you're just particularly organised—but another before and after story about sorting clutter and keeping things minimal made the list. This time it's a kitchen! You can see here that it was okay, simple and dated, but nothing too bad. The owners just decided they wanted to breathe some fresh air into the space and create something they really love while also making clever and ergonomic use of the space.
Spanish interior decorators and designers, Bervic Interiors, have transformed a cozy little family kitchen nook into a modern design that looks like something out of an interior design magazine. And today at homify, we are going to explore it!
This transformation will show you that you don't need a completely incredible, huge space to create a beautiful and functional kitchen. You will see how a bit of warmth, a bit of tidying and a bit of colour can completely change the look and feel of a space.
We conclude this week's top five wrap up without another kitchen transformation! I guess it's obvious why these guys are so popular… we all have kitchens, and we all dream of beautiful, functional rooms that double as a space for cooking and socialising. Kitchen styles come and go and if you like to keep up with the latest trends, you may find that you are tempted to renovate your kitchen every few years, and while that's maybe a little bit extreme—the kitchen you can see here was definitely in need of a fix up. Modern appliances replace old school appliances, smart technology takes over and light wood becomes the new dark wood.
In this article, we take a look at how Scala Proyectos, a Spanish restoration and renovation company, have changed the whole look and feel of a home by revamping the kitchen. Because the truth is that if you have a modern, state of the art kitchen, it can pull the whole home together! Let's have a closer look!