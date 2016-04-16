Different styles for every taste!

Whatever designers and architects advise you when it comes to a suitable style for your interior, it's crucial for you to be self-aware in terms of what your style and tastes are.
No matter what transitions your home undergoes, it still should remain your organic and cozy space.
There are so many modern styles—bright and original—that are out there at moment. So now you just need to have a clear image in mind as to what relates to your own character as well as your lifestyle.
Then you can choose a design that's closest to your personality!
The vast expanse of mother nature and the hospitality of country homes nourishes the best human qualities in all of us. The interiors of these homes, like this one by Artstyle, often represent sincerity, generosity, reliability and loyalty.
Perhaps the people who feel a kinship with country style are the foundation of any family support system or the company that they work in or run. These people are honest and straightforward. They will also stubbornly defend and protect what is dear to their hearts.
The bright interiors that characterise the Scandinavian style are the perfect embodiment of the functionality of things, like we see here in this living room design.
People who like this style create interiors for themselves, so that they are able to see the beauty in the ordinary as well as the unusual, so that they can appreciate the simple and uncomplicated things in life and take everything as it comes. There is no embellishment and unnecessary drama is avoided.
To create an interior with complex and organic combinations of colours and textures means an ambiguous character, perhaps someone who is slightly difficult but certainly not boring!
They have a sense of harmony, which you can see in the way the interior design features multifaceted textures and colours, contrasting beautifully. These types of people, who love this eclectic style, enjoy relaxed settings for socialising. However, they like their settings to be diverse and feature many different formats.
The emphasis here is on an open individual who loves freedom. They opt for non-trivial, industrial style interiors and are usually distinguished people who are also bright and motivated. They don't believe in the superfluous, only the best of the best.
Remember though that they are not ostentatious, but they pay very careful attention to detail. Their homes are not simply for display, but because each item is loved or functional to its owner.
Minimalism in the interior does not allow room for error.
This is a style that can suit individuals who are perfectionists by nature. They like perfectly adjusted proportions and textures, a clear layout and well-designed interiors.
But on the other hand, these people are often distinguished and feature unusual depth and soulfulness. They have a desire for space and privacy, the clean and the natural as well as harmonious living with the environment and nature.
Soft and elegant interiors completed in a shabby-chic style always find fans among different characters of people. And no wonder! It can suit all ages with its subtle shades, romantic interior details and that feeling like spring is just around the corner, bringing a warm and comforting mood to any home.
Shabby-chic is made up of very original interiors—a mixture of classic and vintage knick-knacks, bringing sophistication and simplicity to a space.
