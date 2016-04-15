Have you ever thought about a fantastic way to make your home more relaxing? Creating an almost resort-like getaway, but whenever you need to is easy with these simple ideas from homify. A place to unwind and kick back while enjoy the scents of lavender and patchouli, but instead of forking out a great deal of money each month to enjoy that experience, how about making your very own Zen space of peace, quiet and tranquility?
This Ideabook is filled with great inspirational tips for those that would like to create a zone of relaxation in their home, leaving their visitors to think… is this a resort or a home?
Any luxury resort worth its salt will have a fantastic swimming pool, whether it be private and indoors or soaking up the glorious sunlight, surrounded by natural beauty and comfortable deck chairs such as this. Enjoying the gorgeous view from the luxurious balcony, while sipping cocktails or just absorbing the goodness that comes with the sun. A home with a sensational swimming pool is definitely your first step into creating resort experience! Now let's just stare in amazement for a bit.
Another definite resort experience that anyone would enjoy is the hot tub. This is great after a massage has pampered you from head to toe and all you need is a great night's sleep, which is not difficult especially after a spa experience.
Find your perfect corner for your hot tub, whether it be inside the main bathroom or in a space with a fantastic view? The choice is yours! A hot tub completes that spa experience in any home, but if you are in need of more serenity in your home, then Relax! Home spas made easy is a great Ideabook for you.
There is nothing more luxurious than an all-white bathroom with white towels completing that calming experience! This fantastic modern bathroom with minimalist touches creates the perfect setting to unwind and relax, especially if you don't have extra space for more spa-like home additions.
Enjoy a lovely scented bath surrounded by candles or a rejuvenating shower to wake up those tired muscles. How about slapping on a skin illuminating face mask while you relax! Your skin will look and feel fantastic and you will be ready to face another week of the working rat race! What do you think about this idea by the team at Granit Chartered Architects?
Perfectly manicured lawns and a landscaped garden… now that's a great way to enjoy the fresh air without even leaving your home and heading out to a nature reserve. Just sit back and enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of the garden.
How about planting some of your favourite herbs or flowers, that's the ultimate form of relaxation for some! You never know, you might get a new hobby out of it, or maybe just a fun experience? It's a great way to add a personal touch to the exterior of your home.
If you love to entertain then creating an outdoor dining space might just be perfect for you! A social zone with a barbecue area is a great way to enjoy the company of loved ones! Sit back and enjoy the laughter, or cook up a storm while your guests patiently wait for the delicious meal in the background.
Outdoor dining is great if you have a swimming pool too! The kids can enjoy splashing in the cool blue water, under the watchful eyes of the adults. A resort home experience awaits you! Create a rustic or modern atmosphere… the possibilities are endless.
A patio… another outdoor experience of peace and relaxation! It's a great space to have as an overflow area for the indoors especially when your home is crowded on a Sunday after lunch. Or how about a warm summer evening when there is nothing better to do than just sit outside and enjoy the cooling breeze.
Comfortable patio furniture will complete your outdoor experience and is a great way for even your guests to kick off their shoes and enjoy all the beauty and elegance that your resort home has to offer… now where do we sign up for a visit?