Have you ever thought about a fantastic way to make your home more relaxing? Creating an almost resort-like getaway, but whenever you need to is easy with these simple ideas from homify. A place to unwind and kick back while enjoy the scents of lavender and patchouli, but instead of forking out a great deal of money each month to enjoy that experience, how about making your very own Zen space of peace, quiet and tranquility?

This Ideabook is filled with great inspirational tips for those that would like to create a zone of relaxation in their home, leaving their visitors to think… is this a resort or a home?