​The homify Guide To Organising Your Desk

Vertical trays are terrific for organising different documents and files, as long as you have a good system.

We know that you have an email inbox, but what about a physical one? Not many people bother anymore with having a physical inbox on (or near) their desk for all those incoming papers. Don’t be one of them! A tray is a fantastic place to store that printout you’re going to need later, or that wedding invitation from a colleague. Notice the fantastic filing system set up by Jan Jacobs above. Without one, your pieces of paper will simply scatter over the existing documents on your desk.