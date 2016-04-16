​The Spanish Penthouse

Hola! We’re off to Madrid, Spain, the country known for siestas, sangria, and tapas. But although we on homify 360° are big fans of all three, we instead would like to focus on something else today – a fabulous penthouse that affords its inhabitants top-notch cityscape views.
For those who are not entirely familiar with the concept, a penthouse is an apartment on the highest floor of an apartment building (although it can also be located on the bottom floor with a built-in garage). Penthouses are typically differentiated from other apartments by luxury features, not the least of which could be a spacious terrace with its own exclusive features, which is exactly what our discovery for today has!
Spanish photographers Imagensubliminal are supplying us with the high-quality images that will bring us up close and personal with the style, charm and cosiness of this sublime living space.
Up and away!
As promised, a terrace that allows us fantastic views of the surrounding Madrid cityscape. But that is not all that we’re in love with. Notice those strong lines of the facade displayed in a deliciously warm caramel colour (a piece of charming red brick is also visible right next to the sliding door).
To break up the earthy and neutral tones a bit, patches of fresh greens (in the form of potted plants and patio chairs) have been added to this top-of-the-world space.
Now what would a penthouse be without its own private pool? This is perfect for enjoying cool dips to challenge that warm Spanish sun, and is also combined with a fantastic wooden deck that allows us to work on our tans.
From this angle, we can see that the penthouse’s facade presents a bit more materials than the wood and brick we saw earlier.
Although we love spending time on a sublime terrace, we are curious to see what the interiors bring us – but first, a view of what these lucky penthouse inhabitants receive on a daily basis. Houses, apartments, and more buildings stretching into the horizon. Isn’t that the ideal view to enjoy with some Spanish sangria?
From the inside, we can also see a generous amount of glass doors, ensuring the apartment receives not only optimum city views, but also sufficient natural lighting.
And we are simply floored by that wonderful wood that adorns the floor!
Although the penthouse is not too gigantic in size, it does present comfortable spaces and sufficient legroom. Squeezing out some more space is the fact that the dining room and kitchen share an open floor plan.
The interiors present a charming vibe – slightly eclectic, looking at the mixing and matching of styles and materials that work so well. The dining table with its modern marble top, classic wooden leg feature, and contemporary dining chairs, is a great example of how mixing and matching (when done correctly) can work a design treat.
Taking a hint from the kitchen and dining area, the living room and study also repeat the winning formula of sharing a floor space. That wooden floor continues to provide a snug and comfy feeling, while also adding a delicious sense of rawness to the space.
Notice the focal wall, study desk, and staircase bringing in some more wood, albeit in a warmer, honey-toned version. If the formula works, then why not repeat it?
We love, love, love the spiral staircase! Not only is it such a fantastic way to ascend to the next level, but it also saves a lot of floor space compared to other styles of staircases.
Although we see a slight glimpse of sofas, we’re not sure exactly where the stairs lead to. Let’s find out…
A separate seating space/living room, providing us with magnificent panoramic views of the surrounding city life! Come to think of it, this was visible from the exterior view at the pool side.
While the lower floors of the apartment beautifully work with their warm, neutral palettes, this seating space injects a cooler vibe into the interiors, making great use of that stunning deep marine blue.
So, it’s settled: we’ll enjoy our sangria on the outside terrace during summer, and kick back with our coffees in this living room in the winter!
And last but not least, the bathroom – a bright and functional space. Making superb use of its rather limited legroom, the bathroom knows how to keep it classy with its select colour palette. White on black is always a winner, and we just love the contrast achieved by combining the brick-like texture of the wall with the mosaic floor tiles.