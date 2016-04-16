​The Spanish Penthouse

Hola! We’re off to Madrid, Spain, the country known for siestas, sangria, and tapas. But although we on homify 360° are big fans of all three, we instead would like to focus on something else today – a fabulous penthouse that affords its inhabitants top-notch cityscape views.

For those who are not entirely familiar with the concept, a penthouse is an apartment on the highest floor of an apartment building (although it can also be located on the bottom floor with a built-in garage). Penthouses are typically differentiated from other apartments by luxury features, not the least of which could be a spacious terrace with its own exclusive features, which is exactly what our discovery for today has!

Spanish photographers Imagensubliminal are supplying us with the high-quality images that will bring us up close and personal with the style, charm and cosiness of this sublime living space.

Up and away!