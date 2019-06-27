How to budget for a home renovation

Price and trustworthiness are two important factors to consider when looking for the right building / construction partner. That’s why we recommend having sit-down meetings with the candidates you’re considering.

Let them look at your property and tell them about your renovation wants and needs. With their knowledge and resources they might be able to offer suggestions, which could help you decide if you can have a good working relationship with them.

Once you start obtaining quotes from your candidates, don’t be shy to ask why one is cheaper / costlier than the other. And remember to factor about 15 – 20% legroom for your renovation budget, as you never know when unexpected costs will creep in.