A Cape Town apartment with picture-perfect interiors

First-class style at the No 3 Silo in Cape Town , Just Interior Design Just Interior Design Built-in kitchens
Loading admin actions …

Your home is one of your favourite places in the world because there truly is “no place like home”. That said, we think it’s obvious that you’d want to create an unique place that has your ideal signature touch as well as displays everything that you love and enjoy. Whether you’re looking to cater to a large family, scaling down, or simply want to upgrade your home, talented designers in Cape Town can help.

Working with an experienced and reputable interior design company will ensure that you’re going to get the best for home. From beautiful modern furniture and decor to classic chic touches, you’ll get it with a professional designer. JUST INTERIOR DESIGN is one of Cape Town’s top interior designers with the focus on full turnkey projects as well as project management. Some of the services include but are not limited to floor plans, concept space planning, and lighting layouts.

Now, let's take a peek at one of JUST INTERIOR DESIGN's earlier projects: the Silo Apartment.

Front entrance: Foyer with an artistic edge

This custom design table with draws is the perfect edition to a foyer. It features a Marmoran wall cover that gives that extra depth to the texture in this vicinity. A foyer table is the perfect item to add if you’re looking to expand on decor visuals or additional storage.   

Living room: Featuring a handmade rug and custom TV stand

This beautiful, double volume living room features a gorgeous handmade rug to light up the space with a hint of rustic flair. The custom made TV unit is beautifully finished showcasing some storage in a stunning white colour. It blends perfectly with the flat screen TV on the wall and can accommodate extras such as a soundbar.   

Living room: Double volume allows for more space

The double volume space of this living room is excellent for entertaining many guests. It’s not only a great space to be in and enjoy the company of friends and family, but also to admire the luxury decor.   

Living room: More seating space

This room not only has the luxury of custom made decor, but also features this gorgeous coffee table. It’s a true one of a kind.   

Dining room: Exquisite and chic dining

The dining room is elegant and a luxury place to dine with friends and family. The lanterns are a beautiful decor choice and the designers in Cape Town colour-coded it in black, and high sheen or gloss finishes.  

Dining room: Nearly as good as alfresco

The dining room also has a beautiful bird’s eye view of the area and gives you that sense of alfresco dining. The absence of a TV and simply being a solely designated dining area is a good take to eliminating “distracted eating”. Instead, you can savour every bite, enjoy the chatter, and most of all, the view while you dine.   

Dining room: Featuring the custom made mirrors and more

The custom made mirrors is a clever designing perk because it has a way of reflecting even more light into this living space. Designers also added some gorgeous decor pieces such as these vases. This dining room is truly elegant.   

Kitchen: Stylish kitchen with a modern flair

The kitchen looks amazing and offers enough storage space and worktops to use.   

Study: Simplistic, yet great-looking

This study inspires minimal designs yet it is still stunning enough to be a “fashion statement”  

Study: Custom wall for memories

The custom wall is one of the features the owner wanted and a great idea because they can have their family photos and memories surrounding them.   

Master bedroom: Feature wall and deluxe beauty

This deluxe master bedroom displays a neutral feature wall and plenty of extra space.   

Master bedroom: Balcony exit at master bedroom

The master suite opens up to a balcony inviting vigorous fresh air and extra views. The room also features a beautiful custom-TV unit which covers up the plug points.

It’s clear that with this home, the designers embraced simplicity and turned this minimalist apartment into an upmarket estate.

Here’re some great tips on how you can accessorise your home.  

5 amazing benefits of hiring an architect to design your home
Are you inspired to go for modern-minimalist decor?

