The Pretoria architects who renovated a beautiful Victorian house

With an impressive portfolio, growing client base and an unmatched dedication to excellence, it’s no wonder that Nuclei Lifestyle Design is becoming one of South Africa’s premium architectural firms.

As specialists in architecture, interior design and corporate environments, the talented team at Nuclei Lifestyle Design offers a range of services to clients. And no space is off limits, for one look at the company’s portfolio will reveal luxurious residential houses, corporate offices, and even retail environments.

Based in Pretoria and operating throughout the entire Gauteng, Nuclei Lifestyle Design continues its successful day-to-day operations under the leading eye of registered and seasoned architect Hennie Pelser.

Let’s catch up with the company by looking at one of their earlier projects: the renovation of Westward home in Irene, Pretoria.