7 tips to make your home look more spacious

Nobody wants to live in a small, cramped space. But it’s also true that not all of us have extensive budgets to spend on mansions and gigantic home renovations. Fortunately, we’re not all doom and gloom here on homify, otherwise there’d be no point to this article!

No, we’d much rather spread good news and design tips, which is why we bring you these tried-and-tested ways of expanding the legroom in your home via clever décor- and furniture tricks.

Plus, we also have a professional interior design team in mind who are experts when it comes to maximising space and opening up homes via trendy furnishings, eye-catching colours, and other equally fabulous ways.