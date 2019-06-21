Johannesburg designers show how to accessorise your home

They say the devil is in the detail; we say they are absolutely correct, seeing as we know the importance of small decorative items and accessories. Even Interior Designers and Decorators are formally trained on how rugs, scatter cushions, wall art, and more can influence the appearance and ambience of a space.

But the opposite is also true in that small touches can break down a space if implemented incorrectly.

But don’t worry – here at homify we are always ready with some tips and tricks to help you achieve your space’s desired look. And, like always, we also have a professional in mind to help you when it comes to picking picture-perfect décor…