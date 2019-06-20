How much do shipping container homes cost in South Africa?

We’ve already established the fantastic price cut that opting for container homes affords us. But let’s take a look at another advantage: the fact that millions of families in South Africa are in need of housing.

More than 2 million homes may have been built thanks to the government’s Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP), yet there’s still a major backlog of families waiting for homes. This has led to various companies implementing low-cost housing solutions, and one of the best brainwave ideas turned out to be container structures.

Container homes are quick to set up, sturdy, and much cheaper than building your average brick-and-mortar houses. If successfully implemented, shipping container houses might decrease the significant housing shortage problem currently faced by so many families across the country.

And let’s not forget that container units are fully transportable – that means you can just about choose where you want to settle in one.



