Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 pictures of feature walls for your inspiration

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
House Ebenezer: A Measure Of Texture , AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Living room
Loading admin actions …

You don’t have to be a professional Interior Designer and Decorator in order to showcase a ground-breaking feature wall in your home – that’s what homify is for! With our help, you’ll know the simple tips and tricks that the experts apply when working with colour, paint, texture, and pattern.

However, we do also have an ever-expanding collection of professionals in case you require some first-rate assistance. And one of those experts is AB Design, a top-notch design firm based in Cape Town. Known as an industry leader in the fields of retail, residential, exhibition, office and product design, AB Design boasts an inspiring portfolio showcasing projects completed all throughout South Africa – and yes, many of said projects include fabulous feature walls, some of which are shown below.

Let’s see some tips that these professionals undoubtedly made use of…  

1. Look where you look

living room AB DESIGN Living roomStools & chairs
AB DESIGN

living room

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN

Whether it’s a dining room, study, or bedroom, the wall you choose to be a focal point should ideally be the space to which your eye is first drawn when you enter the room. Look for walls with design- or architectural features, like fireplaces. But avoid walls with doors and windows if you can, as those only detract from the eye-catching effect you want to create. 

2. Don’t be scared of colour and pattern

Dining Room AB DESIGN Minimalist dining room
AB DESIGN

Dining Room

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN

If the room already has a neutral colour palette, experiment with some contrasting tones for your feature wall – that’ll ensure some nice drama and depth.

But if you rather like that calm vibe the neutrals achieve in your room, then keep the focal wall in a subdued tone and experiment with some patterns. Chevron, floral, scales, swirls, stripes, trellis… doesn't matter, remember that the point of a feature wall is to grab attention.

Bonus points if said pattern complements a material or hue already present in your room, like this timber-inspired feature wall delightfully enhancing the wooden dining table. 

3. Play with different paint techniques

Pyjama Lounge AB DESIGN Living room
AB DESIGN

Pyjama Lounge

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN

Want to add extra interest to the room? Explore the world of different paint techniques, such as lace stencils or hand-drawn circles, which can not only complement other finishes / colours in the space, but also add a personal touch to the room. 

4. Be clever with your furniture

lounge AB DESIGN Living roomSofas & armchairs
AB DESIGN

lounge

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN

Don’t think that a beautiful focal wall works well all on its own – strategically placed furniture will work wonders at helping to emphasize said wall. 

In a living room, for instance, you may choose the wall behind the TV to be the feature wall, as all furniture pieces will already be pointed towards it. And in the bedroom, your feature wall could be at the head of the bed. Just don’t obscure the wall with too many pieces, as the aim is to guide the eye towards a room’s best assets and design features.

Let’s be inspired with some more feature wall ideas courtesy of AB Design

5.

House Habana, AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Modern living room
AB DESIGN

House Habana

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN


6.

House Habana, AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Study/office
AB DESIGN

House Habana

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN


Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7.

2nd bedroom AB DESIGN BedroomBeds & headboards
AB DESIGN

2nd bedroom

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN


8.

main bed AB DESIGN BedroomBeds & headboards
AB DESIGN

main bed

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN


9.

House Habana, AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Modern style bedroom
AB DESIGN

House Habana

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN


10.

House Habana, AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Modern style bedroom
AB DESIGN

House Habana

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN


11.

Guest Bedroom AB DESIGN Minimalist bedroom
AB DESIGN

Guest Bedroom

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN


12.

Master Bedroom AB DESIGN Minimalist bedroom
AB DESIGN

Master Bedroom

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN


13.

Library AB DESIGN minimalist conservatory
AB DESIGN

Library

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN

Want more? Then see these 14 Super wall design ideas.


How much do shipping container homes cost in South Africa?
Which room in your home needs a feature wall – and how will you achieve it?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks