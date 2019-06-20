13 pictures of feature walls for your inspiration

You don’t have to be a professional Interior Designer and Decorator in order to showcase a ground-breaking feature wall in your home – that’s what homify is for! With our help, you’ll know the simple tips and tricks that the experts apply when working with colour, paint, texture, and pattern.
However, we do also have an ever-expanding collection of professionals in case you require some first-rate assistance. And one of those experts is AB Design, a top-notch design firm based in Cape Town. Known as an industry leader in the fields of retail, residential, exhibition, office and product design, AB Design boasts an inspiring portfolio showcasing projects completed all throughout South Africa – and yes, many of said projects include fabulous feature walls, some of which are shown below.
Let’s see some tips that these professionals undoubtedly made use of…
Whether it’s a dining room, study, or bedroom, the wall you choose to be a focal point should ideally be the space to which your eye is first drawn when you enter the room. Look for walls with design- or architectural features, like fireplaces. But avoid walls with doors and windows if you can, as those only detract from the eye-catching effect you want to create.
If the room already has a neutral colour palette, experiment with some contrasting tones for your feature wall – that’ll ensure some nice drama and depth.
But if you rather like that calm vibe the neutrals achieve in your room, then keep the focal wall in a subdued tone and experiment with some patterns. Chevron, floral, scales, swirls, stripes, trellis… doesn't matter, remember that the point of a feature wall is to grab attention.
Bonus points if said pattern complements a material or hue already present in your room, like this timber-inspired feature wall delightfully enhancing the wooden dining table.
Want to add extra interest to the room? Explore the world of different paint techniques, such as lace stencils or hand-drawn circles, which can not only complement other finishes / colours in the space, but also add a personal touch to the room.
Don’t think that a beautiful focal wall works well all on its own – strategically placed furniture will work wonders at helping to emphasize said wall.
In a living room, for instance, you may choose the wall behind the TV to be the feature wall, as all furniture pieces will already be pointed towards it. And in the bedroom, your feature wall could be at the head of the bed. Just don’t obscure the wall with too many pieces, as the aim is to guide the eye towards a room’s best assets and design features.
Let’s be inspired with some more feature wall ideas courtesy of AB Design…
