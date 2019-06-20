13 pictures of feature walls for your inspiration

You don’t have to be a professional Interior Designer and Decorator in order to showcase a ground-breaking feature wall in your home – that’s what homify is for! With our help, you’ll know the simple tips and tricks that the experts apply when working with colour, paint, texture, and pattern.

However, we do also have an ever-expanding collection of professionals in case you require some first-rate assistance. And one of those experts is AB Design, a top-notch design firm based in Cape Town. Known as an industry leader in the fields of retail, residential, exhibition, office and product design, AB Design boasts an inspiring portfolio showcasing projects completed all throughout South Africa – and yes, many of said projects include fabulous feature walls, some of which are shown below.

Let’s see some tips that these professionals undoubtedly made use of…