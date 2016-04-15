The Best Box House on the Block

Italian architects Ossigeno Architects know what subtle and classy style is all about. Their projects are always absolutely flawless and Casa Vitelli is no different.
While small and sweet, this design still packs an almighty punch! Today at homify, we are going to discover that dynamite comes in small packages.
It's also important to note that award-winning architecture doesn't necessarily translate to mansions or three-storey homes. Award-winning architecture is just as important when it's taking a small space and turning into something cutting-edge and beautiful!
From the outside, you can see what we mean by small. This is a little shoe box of a house, made up of one-storey. The buildings around it, tower over it!
And yet, it is completely entrancing, like the gingerbread house in a fairy tale. The light grey exterior colours work wonderfully with the darker shutters that line the windows, making it seem homely and safe. The exterior lighting is also soft and warm, gently illuminating the front door and steps so that you can see where you are going.
The stairs add that modern edge to an otherwise sweet exterior, as well as the sleek silver postbox. This is not a home to be overlooked or underestimated…
Don't you think the exterior of this home works gorgeously with the stone cobbled road that runs parallel to it?
If we move inside the home, it will take your breath away. It is an absolute modern masterpiece!
The industrial chic cement floors give way to an open plan living space where the dining room, kitchen and living room merge into one another. And yet, the designers have ensured that this space doesn't feel crowded or cramped.
The cement floor complements the far wall, where the designers have chosen not to paint it. The raw brick adds that sense of rustic style to the space.
You'll also notice how light and bright this space is, with sunshine streaming in through all of the windows an doors. This is mandatory for a small house as it breathes space and light into it. Read these tips on bathing your home in natural light.
At night when there is no natural light, the designers have gone for a very funky and trendy series of lamps that hang over the living space. This is the final touch in the modern home, adding a colourful and quirky element that isn't over the top.
If we move into the kitchen, we can see how the designers have used very neutral colours—white, black and brown throughout the interior. However, they've added splashes of colour in the form of plants, colourful accessories and a turquoise and red kitchen table and chairs.
Don't you love the black and white tile detail in the kitchen?
When it comes to your kitchen, white is always a good look as it's clean and hygienic. It also separates the space from the rest of the house in an open plan design. Add a few vases of flowers or plants to your kitchen counters and you have the perfect combination of minimalist and natural beauty.
This is a bedroom that we could see ourselves never leaving! With beautiful white brick walls, white linen and chocolate brown cushions, this is a true haven.
The designers have kept this space very simple, opting to only include furniture in it that is functional and necessary. But they've added subtle touches of trend in the form of funky side tables, a modern bed frame and some gorgeous heart shaped decor accessories.
The candles and vases of flowers are the final touch in this space, adding a true homely feeling. Vases of flowers work for any room, including the bedroom, so be sure to include them in your home too!
The bathroom is one of our favourite spots in the entire house.
The white cement floors are offset with the gorgeous and unusual grey counter tops and walls. Don't you love the fantastic, modern basin?
The designers have included a very subtle nautical theme, in the form of a little life buoy that is hung up for decor. It's subtle details like this that can mean the difference between a drab bathroom and a funky and trendy one.
We end off our tour looking at this gorgeous little staircase. Not only is it modern and retro, but it's reminiscent of the staircase that we looked at outside the house, which leads up to the front door. Detail, detail, detail!
We want to point out how the cement floors and white stairs are illuminated here by the deep, blue walls. This is a great tip for any home! Choose one wall and paint it bright blue, red or even black. It will enhance the whole look and feel of your home. Keep the other walls a plain white. Look at how the white and blue work so effectively together here.
What these designers have proved to us today is that size truly doesn't matter. Beauty takes on all shape and form, with the right eye for design.
