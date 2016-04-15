The Best Box House on the Block

Italian architects Ossigeno Architects know what subtle and classy style is all about. Their projects are always absolutely flawless and Casa Vitelli is no different.

While small and sweet, this design still packs an almighty punch! Today at homify, we are going to discover that dynamite comes in small packages.

It's also important to note that award-winning architecture doesn't necessarily translate to mansions or three-storey homes. Award-winning architecture is just as important when it's taking a small space and turning into something cutting-edge and beautiful!