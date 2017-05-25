DIY: creative uses for used wine corks

Want to recycly, upcycle and make use of some items that would otherwise end up in landfill?

There is nothing more delicious than a good glass of red or white wine, especially when you're enjoying a tasty dinner or a celebratory lunch. But today, at homify, we are going to show you why drinking top wine just became more important!

Keep your old corks and when a rainy afternoon comes around, get ready for some fun DIY arts and crafts, which you can involve the whole family in. You can even sip on a glass of wine while you work!

“Accept what life offers you and try to drink from every cup. All wines should be tasted; some should only be sipped, but with others, drink the whole bottle.”—Paulo Coelho