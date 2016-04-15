​9 Small Yet Utterly Smart Bathrooms

Ah yes, the bathroom – that special place that has always been one of the most popular areas in any home. It has gone from being a space that merely houses the toilet, to one that showcases style and fancy designs. Today, we are spoiled for choice when it comes to bathroom décor and little trinkets to make the bathroom an inviting space.

But, of course, a glamorously styled bathroom is more than ensuring you have enough toilet paper in stock! Colours, patterns, textures, and materials all come into play, weaving a delicate layout that determines the aesthetic quality of your bathroom, regardless of how big or small the space may be.

Small, slim, tiny, space-pressed – however you wish to phrase it, certain bathrooms are definitely smaller than we would like. Yet, that is no excuse for them to be lacking in the beauty department.

But seeing as this is homify, we are stocked with style. Thus, have a sit-back and enjoy these 9 super fabulous bathrooms that are sure to make you forget about their limited legroom.