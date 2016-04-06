The Villa of Perfect Simplicity

This home is without a doubt simple, rustic and classic in every way. From the gorgeous outdoors to the bright and breezy interior… each aspect of this beautiful villa is relaxing and pleasing on the eye and has been excellently created by the team at RIBA MASSANELL S.L. in Spain. Who would want to enjoy this space as romantic getaway for a weekend or even a forever home?
The key element of this villa is without a doubt the use of wooden features, neutral colour and rustic tones, which collectively creates a comfortable and elegant home, perfect for unwinding and getting in touch with nature! But wait until you see that swimming pool!
It is clear that wood and nature are the main element of this architectural project. The exterior is strictly stone, traditional roof tiles and a fantastic wooden door that represents a bygone era. The wooden shutters in front of the windows are great in shading the exterior from the strong sunlight, while also protecting from the elements on colder days! Keeping the warm air in during winter and allowing for some ventilation during the warm summer months. It's a modern take on a rustic style home and we are just getting started at enjoying this sight!
This home is not short on land size with a complete floor area of 200 square metres and a vast reaching backyard space too! This home has a gorgeous green lawn and garden area, great for planning and growing your favourite vegetables and herbs… but how about that swimming pool? Imagine a hot summer day at this house and the possibilities that it comes with! It certainly adds value to the home and creates a comfortable space to enjoy the sunshine too!
The terrace area of this amazing villa has the perfect spot to relax and enjoy a good book, doze off in the afternoon sun or just entertain family and friends with a delicious barbecue. Make this outdoor space your main social zone at any time of the day!
It's a great place to enjoy good company with the added benefit of being at home and so close to a swimming pool! If you or your friends have kids, then there's no excuse not to call them over too… with so much garden space to run around in, they will surely have fun too!
The garden of this home is as much a part of the villa as anything else, it is an extension of the interior living areas and because it is under cover, can be enjoyed regardless of the weather. There would be nothing better than to just sit in this beautiful outdoor space and enjoy the fresh air, warming sunshine and cool breeze of the outdoors! But wait, we haven't seen the inside yet? Let's take a peek into the interior of the lovely and lively home to get an idea of what the residents' personal style is like!
The dining room of the interior is definitely classic and rustic in style. The wooden element of the furniture and fixtures along with the large and comfortable dining room table and the intimate lighting means this home is great for entertaining close family and friends!
The choice of fabric and style of the dining room chairs will go a long way in staying trendy, making this home just that much more stylish and perfect in every way. We love the neutral tone of everything in this dining room, it adds to the classic decor!
Moving on to the living room of this villa and we see a touch of colour. The addition of this colourful space provides some character and personality to the interior. The living room still has an undeniable rustic and classic decor, but with a touch of colour for style.
The space is warm, cosy and inviting! The addition of colour however doesn't detract from the wooden designer aspects of this home interior and even exterior… in fact, it just adds a little more personality to the villa! For another rustic inspired home, have a look at: The Sleekest House on the Street.