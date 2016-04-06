The Villa of Perfect Simplicity

This home is without a doubt simple, rustic and classic in every way. From the gorgeous outdoors to the bright and breezy interior… each aspect of this beautiful villa is relaxing and pleasing on the eye and has been excellently created by the team at RIBA MASSANELL S.L. in Spain. Who would want to enjoy this space as romantic getaway for a weekend or even a forever home?

The key element of this villa is without a doubt the use of wooden features, neutral colour and rustic tones, which collectively creates a comfortable and elegant home, perfect for unwinding and getting in touch with nature! But wait until you see that swimming pool!