7 Sensational Kitchen Islands

A modern kitchen will not be complete without a fantastic kitchen island. Something that matches the basic design, whether it be rustic or minimalist, colourful or monochrome. The choices are endless and with clever ideas, a boring old kitchen island in a modernised kitchen can now hold a surprising amount of space!

A kitchen island is a work area, storage unit and sometimes even a cooking space, but that doesn't mean that it should be unimaginative! Add a creative kitchen island to your home and make your kitchen even more fabulous! This Ideabook showcases some amazing ideas to make your kitchen so much more than just a place to cook!