Before & After: It's in the Detail

The first image we have of this extreme renovation is the little loft section of the home, where the bedroom exists. Modern and classy!

The interior architects have gone for a very neutral and earthy tone, making use of a light wood, beige walls and white linen. For a small space, this is very effective as it keeps the place looking light and tranquil. When it comes to small apartments or houses, try to avoid very dark colours. Remember, if you keep your walls, floors and linen neutral, you can always add splashes of colour in the form of artwork or bright, patterned cushions.

If you have a mezzanine level or a loft level, like this one, in your home, there are lots of benefits. For starters, you are making use of vertical space, freeing room up on the bottom level for your living space. It's also very trendy. It's best suited for a bachelor pad or a couple's apartment, however, as there isn't much privacy from the rest of the house!

Remember to invest in some sturdy rails if you do go this route. You don't want someone slipping and falling off the second floor!