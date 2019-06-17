How to arrange bedroom furniture in a square room

Nobody ever claimed that arranging a room’s furniture was easy – after all, professionals such as interior designers and decorators and home stagers get properly schooled on this topic! No, arranging furniture to make a space functional, inviting, and relaxing is an art form. But fortunately you don’t need to be a pro to learn how to do it well.
Today, we’d like to focus on this fine art form by focusing on one of the most private, tranquil spaces in any home: the bedroom. Arranging a practical layout for a bedroom, especially a smaller one, can be quite tricky.
Luckily, we’ve done the homework for you…
But first, we’d like to quickly mention CS Design – a firm located in Sandton, Johannesburg that provides high-style interior design solutions for residential, hospitality, retail, and offices spaces at competitive prices.
With a growing portfolio showcasing projects across South Africa (and even some in the UK and New York), CS Design enjoys a solid reputation based on the fact that they are clued up on the most recent design trends. And whether it’s choosing wallpaper, bespoke furniture pieces or updating a space’s window treatment, CS Design always tackles each project individually by focusing firmly on the client’s wants and needs, and (of course) design excellence.
It’s not uncommon for bedrooms to gather clutter as easily as the rest of the home. But think very clearly about what you really need, especially in smaller spaces. Using fewer pieces can definitely make your small bedroom seem larger.
For very tiny rooms, we recommend using taller dressers and shelves to double up on storage without using more legroom.
Apart from sleep, what do you like to do in your bedroom? Watch movies? Then choose a layout that can work for that, like planning a walkway from one place to another (like your wall-mounted flat-screen and the bed) without being blocked by a footstool or something.
Knowing what you use your bedroom for will help you decide what furniture pieces you need more than others!
It’s much easier drawing a layout on paper than moving heavy furniture pieces around – that way, you can play with different layout options for hours without breaking a sweat, scratching your bedroom’s hardwood floors, etc.
But be sure to measure all the biggest pieces in your room (the bed, dresser, shelving) as well as your space’s dimensions to draw layouts that are akin to real life. And if you don’t consider yourself a worthy sketch artist, simply go online and find/download an app that can do the drawing job on your behalf.
After drawing a few different layouts, you have to choose the best one – and then actually start moving furniture around. And since the bed is the most important piece, get it in its rightful spot first.
The best place for a bed is against the wall opposite the door or the largest wall with no windows, but this could vary depending on room dimensions, bed size, etc.
In smaller bedrooms, find a spot that makes the most sense for your bed – just make sure you can comfortably open and close your bedroom- and closet doors.
Once you’ve located the ideal spot for your bed, move on to other furniture items starting with the biggest and moving on to the smallest.
We know that, technically, a floor rug is not a furniture item, but it can make a massive difference to how your bedroom’s final look is perceived. Generally, area rugs are placed underneath the lower two-thirds of the bed, presenting you with a cushy area to step on as you get out of bed. But if your bed is shoved into a corner, that area rug will also have to move – maybe place it right next to the bed or in the centre of the room to really open the space up.
Don’t splurge on acquiring new pieces until you’ve found the perfect place for all your existing furniture. This may sound obvious, but we know how tempting it can be to accumulate new and trendy) things you don’t actually need.
Once you’ve arranged what you already have, you will have a clear idea of what you need and where to place it.
One last thing: don’t be afraid to experiment. There are various guides on what to place where, but we know that houses, bedroom layouts, and people’s lifestyles differ. Thus, there are very few ways of arranging furniture that can be considered wrong. Just figure out what works best for you and your space, and have fun!
Not really sure where to place what? That’s what homify is here for – check out Space planning: What is it and how do I get it right?