An old Johannesburg farmhouse gets a stunning new look

Metaphor Design, a seasoned interior design firm in Johannesburg, enjoys a hands-on approach on all projects. Offering a full range of interior services, including layouts and picking out accessories, Metaphor Design was established in 2012 by Lane Reeves. Since day one, the company has completed a growing number of portfolio pieces all committed to deluxe designs and satisfied clientele.

The firm might be located in Johannesburg, but is fully committed to completing first-rate projects to the value of R250 000, and above, in Cape Town, Durban, and even overseas (on request).

For today’s piece of design inspiration, we take a look at one of Metaphor Design’s most iconic projects: the Westcliff House in Johannesburg. Originally established as one of the farmhouses in the area, the property has seen its fair share of renovations over the years. However, it was due for one major overhaul to make it picture-perfect for the 21st century.

Let’s indulge in the ‘after’ images…



