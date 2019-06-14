Your browser is out-of-date.

An old Johannesburg farmhouse gets a stunning new look

Westcliff House , JHB
Metaphor Design, a seasoned interior design firm in Johannesburg, enjoys a hands-on approach on all projects. Offering a full range of interior services, including layouts and picking out accessories, Metaphor Design was established in 2012 by Lane Reeves. Since day one, the company has completed a growing number of portfolio pieces all committed to deluxe designs and satisfied clientele. 

The firm might be located in Johannesburg, but is fully committed to completing first-rate projects to the value of R250 000, and above, in Cape Town, Durban, and even overseas (on request).

For today’s piece of design inspiration, we take a look at one of Metaphor Design’s most iconic projects: the Westcliff House in Johannesburg. Originally established as one of the farmhouses in the area, the property has seen its fair share of renovations over the years. However, it was due for one major overhaul to make it picture-perfect for the 21st century.

Let’s indulge in the ‘after’ images…


The new lounge

For this full-on renovation project, nearly all of the finishes and fixtures throughout the property were stripped and updated. A dark, gloomy house was the ‘before’ space. Yet, by removing various walls, lifting the ceiling, and painting interior walls shades of white, this structure became an open and inviting home basking in sunlight. 

Case in point, the lounge: a bright, white space. Metaphor Design sanded off layers of textured wall coverings and replaced it with a softer, neutral canvas. For a vintage touch, the original parquet floors were restored and kept throughout. 

As for the furnishings, a minimalist style was chosen, ensuring more emphasis is placed on the incoming natural light and the space as opposed to the pieces (which were carefully chosen for the clients).

Lounge details

Although the original fireplace was restored, it flaunts a new mantelpiece. And this perfectly pays homage to the new oak furnishings scattered about the interiors, as can be seen by the matching credenza.  


The new kitchen

Brilliantly matching up with the white walls and glowing natural light, the kitchen cupboards were sprayed white. Light-grey Terrazzo floor tiles complement the soft tints of the cupboards, while the wooden countertop, in a warmer timber tone, ensures a touch of contrast. 

The steel handles were powder-coated white to fit in effortlessly with the all-white cabinetry. 

The main bathroom

Every single one of the house’s existing bathrooms were gutted and refurbished, ensuring the most private rooms of the home enjoy a current and contemporary style. Organic textures cover the floors: a delicious combination of Garapa decking and natural quartz surfaces, ensuring character for the sleek lines of long ceramic tiles and the bare, less-is-more fixtures.

The main bathroom (continued)

As far as spa-like spaces go, the main bathroom is a real gem. Here, one can bath in both bubbles and sunlight while admiring that eye-catching, stone-covered exterior wall—the perfect focal piece. 

Lightly framed black French doors open onto courtyards on either side of the space. On one side, we have the option of relaxing in a bath; and on the other, enjoying a shower under the stars. 

Speaking of inspiring designs, we present to you Sage green: Your new favourite calming colour.


What are your thoughts on this home’s new and improved look?

