Pretoria’s National Research Foundation: A before and after piece

All four of the old boardroom shared the same dark and dull look. And although the professionals worked with a rather tight budget, they managed to successfully redesign and upgrade each one into a functional and stylish space perfect for 21st century corporate gathering.

One key requirement from management was to brighten up the interiors by adding more colour. And that is why everything from the entry foyer and office areas to the new boardrooms sport a dash of bright red, purple, or other equally striking tint.

All of the boardrooms are named after esteemed Nobel Prize Winners. Working with this as a theme, each one’s new look included signatures on the walls as well as oversized artwork, resulting in unique identities for each of the four meeting spaces.

Let’s catch a glimpse of some more before/after images that speak of this triumphant makeover project.