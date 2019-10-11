Interior designer profile piece: Craig K. Whitehead

For all those who are more interested in the face of a deluxe design company and the “behind the scenes” actions, we bring you a special treat: a glimpse into the background of Craig K. Whitehead – Founder, Designer and Creative Signatory for CKW Lifestyle.

This established lifestyle and interior design company in Johannesburg, made up of a seasoned in-house interior design team with nearly 30 years in the industry, has changed the way South Africans view up-class leisure spaces and residential homes ever since it was founded back in 1996.

Let’s see where it all started…



