Sage green: Your new favourite calming colour

The neutral-colour family received a new member – and no, it’s not another grey. Or white. Or beige. The colour that’s slowly been creeping onto the runway, as well as numerous Pinterest boards, is officially called Sage Green.
This soft shade of green is reminiscent of the subtle hue that can be found on the sage plant. Thus, Mother Nature deserves the credit for inventing this tint. And just like in nature, this colour is proving to be quite versatile in the design world!
Defined by its greyish, silvery undertones, sage can be seen as a more elegant and softer form of the traditional green. It’s calming, but it doesn’t disappear into the background like off-white would. It is definitely subtle enough to be considered a neutral, yet it does show up in nature – thus, it’s a hybrid colour! And speaking of nature, interior designers and colour experts tell us that since sage is from the natural realm of colours, it has the ability to relax us in the same way that a fresh houseplant would.
So, for those of you who were wondering what colour to use for a subtle pop of tint without going overboard, and where in your home to use it (i.e. living room, hallway, new nursery), look no further…
Green can be an incredible choice for a kitchen, but that depends on what kind of green you opt for. Obviously Sage Green is!
Sage is the ideal choice to experiment with a colourful kitchen, seeing as it’s far from bold. Thus, you’re not likely to get tired of it very soon. Just like other tried-and-tested neutrals, sage is proving to be timeless, and it is much fresher than those overdone white or grey cabinets.
Afraid to play with colours? Then you need to see Sage as one of the neutrals. Since it is so soft and subtle, it can be paired with a wealth of other hues and finishes, which makes it perfect for exterior surfaces, like a house’s façade.
We’re sure there are some people who already believe that the Sage trend will fade sooner or later – however, we beg to disagree. Neutrals have proven that they make people feel safe; natural colours have more of a fun and playful vibe. Sage is exactly in the middle, therefore it speaks to both parties. It is flexible, meaning it can be as neutral or bold as you want it to be – of course what you pair it with will also alter its appearance!
Want to up Sage’s character? We suggest pairing it with more textured elements rather than just slapping it onto some walls or cabinetry.
How would a mosaic penny tile wall in Sage green look in your bathroom? Or rustic-styled timber countertop with Sage cabinetry in your kitchen? There are so many more ways in which Sage can pair up with other textures and patterns!
We’ve already established that Sage Green can be used in many places in (and outside) a home. But it’s also perfect for a gender-neutral space, like a nursery or guest bedroom, because it’s soft enough.
And when it comes to interior paint colours in general, feel free to have fun. Bring in other neutrals or even other fresh greens, as shown in this delightful example. Just be sure to counteract the greens with some true neutrals, like white or black. It will make your Sage come more to life. Sage green also goes well with purples , golds, and taupes.
