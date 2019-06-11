Sage green: Your new favourite calming colour

The neutral-colour family received a new member – and no, it’s not another grey. Or white. Or beige. The colour that’s slowly been creeping onto the runway, as well as numerous Pinterest boards, is officially called Sage Green.

This soft shade of green is reminiscent of the subtle hue that can be found on the sage plant. Thus, Mother Nature deserves the credit for inventing this tint. And just like in nature, this colour is proving to be quite versatile in the design world!

Defined by its greyish, silvery undertones, sage can be seen as a more elegant and softer form of the traditional green. It’s calming, but it doesn’t disappear into the background like off-white would. It is definitely subtle enough to be considered a neutral, yet it does show up in nature – thus, it’s a hybrid colour! And speaking of nature, interior designers and colour experts tell us that since sage is from the natural realm of colours, it has the ability to relax us in the same way that a fresh houseplant would.

So, for those of you who were wondering what colour to use for a subtle pop of tint without going overboard, and where in your home to use it (i.e. living room, hallway, new nursery), look no further…



