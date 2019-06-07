What are the costs of building a house in South Africa in 2019?

• Architect: The leader of the professional team who coordinates everything regarding the building of your new home. Their fees are usually based on a percentage of the building cost. Architects’ professional fees are recommended by the South African Council for the Architectural Profession (SACAP).

• Quantity Surveyor: The best person that’s professionally qualified to calculate an early estimate of what your house will cost. This professional is also vital to draw up a Bill of Quantities that will enable accurate comparable quotes from various contractors, plus to assist sifting through all the tenders for your project. For 2019, the professional fee of a Quantity Surveyor (for a residential project) is estimated to be around R250/m².

• Structural Engineer: This professional must design and sign off the structural concrete and steelwork of your building, as well as the Local Authority. Their 2019 fees can be estimated at about R150/m².• Electrical / Mechanical Engineer: Normally not necessary for private residences, this professional is used only for specialised electrical and/or mechanical installations.

• Land Surveyor: This expert may be needed to survey the corner pegs and levels of the site should detailed information be required.

• Geologist: Not necessary for all building projects, the Geologist’s job is to survey and report on the soil conditions (which is necessary in problematic dolomite areas, for instance).

• Other specialists, depending on the size and nature of your building project, may include Landscape Architects, Interior Designers, etc.







