The remarkable metamorphosis of an old-fashioned house

Renovating houses allows us to change the reality of a dwelling, however obsolete it may be at this time, ensuring that its life is prolonged. However, when you draft a plan for renovating a house, it is necessary to analyse the different potential problems that may be involved, as well as to try and understand the potential inherent in the structure.

The Italian architect, Roberta Castelli was able to just this when she had been commissioned to renovate this villa built more than 25 years ago. Although the house had still been perfectly habitable, it lacked a modern flair, reluctant to adapt to the inhabitants’ contemporary lifestyle.

So, today on homify we bring you this very interesting and impressive before-and-after project, exhibiting the power of a well-planned and strategic renovation. Any old home can be given a new breath of life fit for the modern age, and here’s how…