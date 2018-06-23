​The Surprise Behind Brick Walls

¿Habla usted español? Don’t worry, you don’t need to be able to speak Spanish to join us on our quick tour to Mexico today. You only need to be able to keep an open mind and not judge a book by its cover. Why? That will become apparent very shortly…

Today on homify 360°, we touch down in Oaxaca, a state in southern Mexico known for its indigenous cultures. Here, Mexican architects RootStudio received a client brief containing key requirements: a quick construction, a stylish residence, a low budget, and retaining the singular tree located in the middle of the plot’s garden.

Not one to shy away from a challenge, RootStudio set off and conjured up an L-shaped structure around the aforementioned tree. In addition, they also proposed that the home be centred around a feature patio with glazing to link up with the social areas. The new house would be bathed in an abundance of natural light, enjoy prime open-plan spaces, and flaunt a style that blends industrial and rustic beauties together.

Situated on the ground floor would be a dining room, kitchen, and living room, as well as a superb new bathroom. Adjacent to the living room would be the staircase, ready to transport the occupants to the top floor where a hallway would lead to two master bedrooms.

But let’s add some visuals to our commentary…