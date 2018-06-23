​The Surprise Behind Brick Walls

¿Habla usted español? Don’t worry, you don’t need to be able to speak Spanish to join us on our quick tour to Mexico today. You only need to be able to keep an open mind and not judge a book by its cover. Why? That will become apparent very shortly…
Today on homify 360°, we touch down in Oaxaca, a state in southern Mexico known for its indigenous cultures. Here, Mexican architects RootStudio received a client brief containing key requirements: a quick construction, a stylish residence, a low budget, and retaining the singular tree located in the middle of the plot’s garden.
Not one to shy away from a challenge, RootStudio set off and conjured up an L-shaped structure around the aforementioned tree. In addition, they also proposed that the home be centred around a feature patio with glazing to link up with the social areas. The new house would be bathed in an abundance of natural light, enjoy prime open-plan spaces, and flaunt a style that blends industrial and rustic beauties together.
Situated on the ground floor would be a dining room, kitchen, and living room, as well as a superb new bathroom. Adjacent to the living room would be the staircase, ready to transport the occupants to the top floor where a hallway would lead to two master bedrooms.
But let’s add some visuals to our commentary…
The home’s bright orange facade and brick texture (washed out in some areas) blend in most subtly with the surrounding neighbourhood. No striking appearances, no eye-catching construction to make the passerby stop and stare – we did tell you not to judge a book by its cover, so bear with us.
This rough exterior hides the ultra-modern home that lies behind its bright warm facade (a very popular building tool in this region). From this vantage, it is difficult to imagine what lies in wait on the inside. Let’s find out…
Entering the backyard, we see the tree that gave rise to this L-shaped design. The garden has an area of gravel, framing the vegetation in pots and planters. We are delighted to see some plants and vegetation, which add a welcoming dash of cool green hues to the warm orange palette.
The house sits between two levels, leaving the cement visible within the walls and columns. The windows of the upper floor integrate the interior and exterior spaces, doing an outstanding job at lighting the home and providing a cohesive environment.
The more we see of this space, the more change we experience (could this really be the same house that we saw from the street outside?).
The windows located opposite the hall and stairs divide the spaces very delicately. Thin metal strips appear to frame each scene and section of the garden, looking stylish and interesting. Outside, the walls are covered with a warm and rough reddish texture, while the interiors are adorned by a cool selection of concrete floors and ceiling.
No structural elements were necessary to divide the communal spaces of the house, making for a spacious open floor plan that allows for a free-flowing vibe from corner to corner.
However, the textures and hues of the ceiling, floor and walls are maintained throughout the dwelling. This creates a harmonising sense of consistency and enjoyment.
The solid-riser staircase is a concrete structure during the first four steps; thereafter, it changes to an open-riser with a black metal frame supporting the pale wooden steps.
This area is a most welcoming space dominated by the coolness of concrete, yet warmed by timber textures and furnishings. Downlighters are embedded within the ceiling, and feature huge fluorescent covers that are reminiscent of bubbles. Notice how those round lights contrast with the linear design that is so dominant throughout the interior spaces.
At the end of the living room the area is opened up by a roof light, enhancing the house’s natural illumination.
Featuring both modern touches and minimalist elements, the kitchen island surprises us with a blacksmith-designed base of intricate wrought iron. The piece adds a romantic curvy appeal to the kitchen space, something that we did not expect in this house with its strong straight lines.
Throughout the home, the views of the outdoor spaces have been merged with the interiors. This enhances the appeal of the social areas that much more. Imagine having a fun-and-friendly gathering with the friends on a Saturday afternoon, while the kids are playing in the garden outside – far enough to avoid distraction, yet close enough to have an eye kept on.
The charming garden features stones, plants and trees, which create a pleasant atmosphere, reaching far into the interior of this surprising house.