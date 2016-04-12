Office Spaces for Tiny Places

Everyday people get up early and prepare to get to work on time, they have a designated office space, one with a boardroom and even a coffee machine. But with the growing amount of entrepreneurs today, many people are opting to work from home instead, saving them a huge amount on rented office space each month.

So for the new kind of employees out there, the one's that work for themselves from home the problem then arises… where to set up an office space in a small home or apartment? It's a real struggle! You want all the benefits of a comfortable work space but in your often tiny home. Well the team at homify hope to make your life a little easier, and your home a little tidier with these hints and tips.