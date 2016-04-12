Office Spaces for Tiny Places

Everyday people get up early and prepare to get to work on time, they have a designated office space, one with a boardroom and even a coffee machine. But with the growing amount of entrepreneurs today, many people are opting to work from home instead, saving them a huge amount on rented office space each month.
So for the new kind of employees out there, the one's that work for themselves from home the problem then arises… where to set up an office space in a small home or apartment? It's a real struggle! You want all the benefits of a comfortable work space but in your often tiny home. Well the team at homify hope to make your life a little easier, and your home a little tidier with these hints and tips.
So you've been blessed with a decent sized closet and you probably don't really use it to its maximum storage potential… why not transform your underutilised clothing storage space for an office area instead? This way you can keep all your supplies in one place and maintain a level of privacy too.
Now just get a desk that fits into the space, some comfortable chairs and excellent shelving for storage! Problem solved! Don't forget that good lighting and an inspirational colour on the walls can go a long way in creating a peaceful yet positive working environment.
You may not have the luxury of an extra room in your apartment, but it may be worthwhile to see which corner you can squeeze your work space into. How about this option? Which corner in your home in inundated by the storage of junk mail and old magazines? This may just be the perfect office nook for you designed by rudakova.ru!
Now just add a desk that fits into the designated space, a good light and storage shelves for your paperwork and office appliances. Don't forget to ensure that there is a plug point close by for your PC and cellphone charger… every call counts in a small business! It's time to get those office supplies that you need to get started, everything from staplers to pens!
Natural sunlight and adequate ventilation can go a long way in creating a comfortable working environment. Who wouldn't want to just enjoy the sights, smells and sounds of a garden while doing mundane tasks, such as replying to emails or talking on the phone.
Setting up a desk with a garden view is a great way to create an ambitious work space, one that values the finer things such as the great outdoors over a boring office wall without windows. Try it sometime, you may just be surprised at the result!
Your home is small, in fact its tiny and you need to think about how you're going to incorporate an office into the space, maybe the answer is simpler than you thought… do you really need your TV? You've already forgone a satellite installation for a better internet connection that allows for on demand movies, so why not just use your PC as a TV if need be?
At least this way you will have to finish all your work before watching your favourite TV show, so less distractions! You will save on space in your living room and can now use that as your office, but add a sofa just in case you want to relax on a lazy Sunday, who says working from home needs to be full time?
The kitchen might be a great option as a working space. It's very often free from clutter an already has a chair. The lighting in a home kitchen is often great for those tasks that need extra concentration too! So why not set up this space after meals and complete your work as necessary.
The kitchen table is a great space for the kids to do their homework too while you check your email. Make homework time family time and use furniture you already have in your home wisely! A home office or work space can be easier than you thought.
We end our Ideabook today with a look at how to incorporate an office area into your dining room. Since this room is often very well-lit and there is ample seating and working space, it may be the best option for your home office especially while your kids are at school.
It may be worthwhile to invest in ergonomic office chairs though, one's that for comfortable posture and seating. But if you don't have the luxury of space and budget for office chairs, then cushions will have to do as a temporary measure! How about these Cool ideas for home work spaces.